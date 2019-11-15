Ryan Reynolds: ‘There is no greater contribution to cinema than from India’

hollywood

He has often been named the most good looking man in showbiz but Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is much more than just a pretty face. The versatile actor is not only hilarious as motormouth superhero Deadpool on screen, but equally funny in real life too. And all this contributed to make him a favourite across the globe, including India, where he has legions of admirers.

The actor himself is “quite a fan of the country and its cinema”. “Oh my god. I do love Indian culture and films. I think there is no greater contribution to cinema than from India. When I was a kid I got to see a couple of stuff from India. I would love to visit India and meet my fans,” shares an excited Ryan.

Mention how many Indian actors are in Hollywood and the Canadian agrees there is diversity when it comes to casting. “I come from Canada, so I am also one of those actors. I love that. I feel the more the merrier. Everything that has been happening for the last few years is very exciting. So healthy and good. The films that are being made are mature and smarter,” he says, adding, “What’s important is that what’s on screen is reflective of what’s on the street. And I think the more cinema does that, more people are going to get an opportunity, which wasn’t there earlier.”

Ryan himself is doing a lot of varied work. His next, 6 Underground, is a vigilante thriller, directed by Michael Bay, the name behind films such as Armageddon (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001) and the Transformers series.

“I have watched his work and I recognise and understand that he does something in the entertaining space which not a lot of people can do. Every time he keeps coming up with something cool, bigger, better and something in the action genre that I find particularly interesting and fun. I was really excited to work with him,” shares Ryan.

Interestingly, the film will release on an OTT platform and the actor says he is quite intrigued about his web debut. “I have little kids so getting out and going to movie theatres is not easy. I watch stuff online and I enjoy that experience. And there is no difference in shooting a studio film or an online one. I love it,” the actor says.

And when talking to Ryan, one can’t help but ask about the third Deadpool film. The actor has assured it’s happening. “I believe when Deadpool 3 comes there has to be something which nobody is expecting. That’s going to be a hard thing to do. Everyone in the Deadpool universe wants something unorthodox, imaginative and game changing and that’s what we are looking at right now,” he adds.

