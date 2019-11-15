Ananya Panday says father Chunky saw her act for the first time on sets of Dheeme Dheeme song, ‘he was very happy and proud’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her second release, Pati Patni Aur Woh, has said she was surprised to see her dad, Chunky Panday on sets while shooting the song Dheeme Dheeme with Kartik Aaryan for the film.

Claiming that Chunky never visited her on sets of her debut film, Student of the Year 2, Ananya said in a statement, “I have always said my dad has never come on set, he has never watched me shoot and a lot of people think that he used to come on set when I was shooting for SOTY 2 or I have been on a lot of his film sets which hasn’t been the case, but in Dheeme Dheeme (he came).”

“I was in the middle of taking one of my shots. I gave a lot of takes cause I wanted to get it right, I wanted to get it perfect and on the mike. One of the assistants was like ‘oh Ananya! We have a surprise for you.’ So, I wanted to finish the shot early and discover what the surprise is. I gave it my all and then I see my dad there, clapping for me. It was a really exciting and emotional moment for me because he has never come on set before, Dheeme Dheeme was the first time he has seen me actually do something in front of the camera. It was a very fun and interesting and emotional moment for me and he was as he more excited than I was. Then he stayed and watched the song and he was very, very happy, very proud,” she added.

Ananya will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar film by the same name. It has Kartik playing the role of a middle-class, philandering husband while Bhumi is the wife and Ananya plays the ‘woh’ in the entire equation.

