Ryan Reynolds thinks Blake Lively is cheating on him with a ghost. It’s her lookalike

Ryan Reynolds is heartbroken on finding his wife Blake Lively cheating on him with a ghost. It’s actually her lookalike who claims to be in a relationship with a paranormal lover.

hollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2018 13:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Ryan Reynolds,Blake Lively,Blake Lively Lookalike
Has Blake Lively chosen to ditch Ryan Reynolds for a ghost?(Twitter)

Actor Ryan Reynolds has jokingly claimed that his wife Blake Lively is cheating on him with a ghost. The Deadpool 2 actor had a hilarious reaction to fans who thought a woman claiming to be engaged to a ghost looked like his wife and actor Blake Lively.

The woman, Amethyst Realm, recently told The Sun and ITV This Morning that she has had 20 paranormal lovers throughout her life and was planning on marrying a ghost.

Reynolds, 42, couldn’t help but give his own reaction to the news that a Lively-lookalike was engaged to a paranormal being.

“This is how I find out?” he jokingly tweeted.

Twitter users chimed in and voiced their shock and amusement on Twitter.

Blake Deadly, one user tweeted, while another person wrote, “This woman looks like his wife Blake Lively.”

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 13:58 IST

