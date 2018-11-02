Ryan Reynolds thinks Blake Lively is cheating on him with a ghost. It’s her lookalike
Ryan Reynolds is heartbroken on finding his wife Blake Lively cheating on him with a ghost. It’s actually her lookalike who claims to be in a relationship with a paranormal lover.hollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2018 13:58 IST
Actor Ryan Reynolds has jokingly claimed that his wife Blake Lively is cheating on him with a ghost. The Deadpool 2 actor had a hilarious reaction to fans who thought a woman claiming to be engaged to a ghost looked like his wife and actor Blake Lively.
The woman, Amethyst Realm, recently told The Sun and ITV This Morning that she has had 20 paranormal lovers throughout her life and was planning on marrying a ghost.
THIS is how I find out?— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2018
Reynolds, 42, couldn’t help but give his own reaction to the news that a Lively-lookalike was engaged to a paranormal being.
“This is how I find out?” he jokingly tweeted.
Twitter users chimed in and voiced their shock and amusement on Twitter.
Blake Deadly, one user tweeted, while another person wrote, “This woman looks like his wife Blake Lively.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Nov 02, 2018 13:58 IST