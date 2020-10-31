e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90

Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90

Sir Sean Connery, the actor who played James Bond in seven films, has died at the age of 90.

hollywood Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sean Connery has died at the age of 90.
Sean Connery has died at the age of 90.
         

Sir Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who rocketed to fame as James Bond, has died at the age of 90. The actor was the first to portray the role on the big screen and appeared in seven films as 007, which included every film from Dr. No to You Only Live Twice, plus Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again, between 1962 and 1983. He remained a fan favourite and was considered the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise.

The popular star went on to cement his career with films such as Marnie (1964), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Name of the Rose (1986), Highlander (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000).

It was his performance as an Irish cop in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables that brought him an Oscar. He also won two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes in his long and storied career.

tags
top news
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
DC vs MI LIVE: Ishan Kishan brings up half-century in Dubai
DC vs MI LIVE: Ishan Kishan brings up half-century in Dubai
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In