RIP Sean Connery: Abhishek Bachchan says 'there will never be a better Bond', Arjun Rampal recalls his incredible characters

RIP Sean Connery: Abhishek Bachchan says ‘there will never be a better Bond’, Arjun Rampal recalls his incredible characters

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief over the death of James Bond star Sir Sean Connery. While Nimrat Kaur called him the original Bond, Abhishek Bachchan said there could never be a better Bond than him.

bollywood Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sean Connery has died at the age of 90.
James Bond star Sir Sean Connery, who epitomised author Ian Fleming’s suave 007 agent in seven James Bond movies, died on Saturday at the age of 90. As fans of the legend across the world mourn his loss, several Bollywood celebrities also paid virtual tributes to the late actor.

Abhishek Bachchan said there could never be a better Bond than the legend. He wrote on Twitter, “We’ve lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he’d remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you.”

 

Arjun Rampal recalled some of his most memorable characters from the Bond films. He tweeted, “The legend Sir Sean Connery, the first and best James Bond, Indiana Jones father Henry Jones Sr. The incredible Jim Malone in The Untouchables are a few of the incredible incredible characters he brought to life. Will always stay with me. Thank you. RIP. #ripseanconnery.”

 

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh reacted to Connery’s demise on Twitter. He wrote, “how does one even thank sean connery for all the films...”

 

Nimrat Kaur hailed Connery as the original Bond and tweeted, “Rest in peace Sir Sean Connery. They don’t make them like you anymore... #OGBond.”

 

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia paid tribute to him on Twitter. He said, “The original Bond ! James Bond. Sir #SeanConnery Rests ! Goodbye 007 and thank you.”

 

“A legend leaves us. RIP Sir Sean Connery. Deep condolences to his family and fans. May God bless his soul,” tweeted Aftab Shivdasani.

 

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar also wrote, “RIP Sir Sean Connery. The original 007. You were the epitome of grace. #SeanConnery.”

 

The news of the actor’s death was shared by BBC. In a career, spanning several decades, the British star featured in many critically-acclaimed and commercial blockbusters such as The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Murder on the Orient Express and The Rock.

Also read: Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90

He first played the role of James Bond in 1962’s Dr No, which he followed up with From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again(1983). Connery won an Oscar for supporting actor for his turn as a tough Irish cop in Brian De Palma’s 1987 The Untouchables.

(With PTI inputs)

