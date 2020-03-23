e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Sophie Turner goes Sansa Stark on Evangeline Lilly’s coronavirus comments: ‘I don’t give a f--k about your freedom’

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner has slammed controversial remarks made by Avengers actor Evangeline Lilly about the coronavirus pandemic.

hollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Sophie Turner minced no words as she slammed Lost, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Hobbit star Evangeline Lilly’s recent, controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

Lilly had compared the virus to ‘respiratory flu’ and had said that she was not going to self-quarantine. On the contrary, the actor said that she would venture out, despite living with her ailing father and two children, because she valued her freedom.

 

Turner said on Instagram, without taking Lilly’s name, “Stay inside. Don’t be f---ing stupid. Even if you count your – “ [does air quotes] ‘freedom over ... your health.’ I don’t give a f--- about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea.”

Also read: Avengers star Evangeline Lilly slammed for refusing to self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, says she values freedom

 

The tea comment was perhaps a reference to a picture of a cup of tea posted by Lilly last week. The actor had written on Instagram, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices ... where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu.”

The coronavirus has infected over 340000 people across the world, including close to 400 in India. Major cities are currently in lockdown.

