Spider-Man rumour says Disney and Sony could be rethinking deal, and ‘It’s looking positive’

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:19 IST

A now deleted Facebook post suggested that Disney and Sony are renegotiating a deal that would allow Spider-Man to keep appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was reported last week that the two studios had failed to come to an agreement regarding the matter. The new post reportedly originated from the same person who broke news of Disney and Sony having struck the Spider-Man deal back in 2015.

“It’s looking positive,” Mikey Sutton wrote on Facebook. “I am hearing from sources inside Sony and Disney that both sides might reach a new agreement in a week’s time, more or less. Contract talks continue. I caution that, in business, the smallest differences could result in this being tabled once again. But for now they seem to be floating in the right direction. Tom Holland was given strict orders at a recent convention not to talk about the Sony-Disney dispute because he might end up spoiling sensitive information,” Sutton wrote.

Fans on Reddit noticed that the post had been removed, and began speculating about the possible deal. “Could be legit. Honestly, I like how he emphasized that a deal hasn’t been finalized and even a small disagreement could lead to it blowing up,” one person wrote. “Oh Jesus I need an inhaler,” wrote another.

One fan quoted Captain America from Avengers: Endgame, and wrote, “This better work....cause I don’t know what I’ll do if it doesn’t.” Another fan brought up the rehiring of director James Gunn, who was fired by Disney from helming the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, only to be brought back against all expectations. On both occasions, multiple prominent voices from both inside and outside Marvel vocally called for a truce. “Whatever it takes,” one person wrote.

At the recent Keystone Comic-Con, the press wasn’t allowed to ask Tom Holland questions about the deal because ‘it might mess up any contract discussions that will be announced within the next few days’, according to ComicBook.com. Several fans took this as a sign that talks hadn’t completely broken down. Holland, who has played Spider-Man in the MCU since 2016, did, however, speak about the character’s future. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special. It’s going to be something very different,” he said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 18:18 IST