Terry Gilliam blasts Marvel movies, says he ‘hated’ Black Panther

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 16:32 IST

Monty Python actor Terry Gilliam has criticised Marvel movies for ''dominating'' the film business and making it tough for other projects to get funding. Gilliam is the latest to weigh in on Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel movies.

''I don't like the fact they're dominating the place so much. They're taking money that should be available for a greater variety of films. Technically, they're brilliant. I can't fault them because the technical skills involved in making them are incredible," the actor-director told IndieWire.

The 79-year-old said he is unhappy that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film never deal with the human condition and are obsessed with delivering spectacle. ''If you are that powerful, you should be dealing with reality a little bit more. What I don't like is that we all have to be superheroes to do anything worthwhile. That's what makes me crazy. That's what these movies are saying to young people.

"And to me it's not confronting the reality of, you know, the quote-unquote human condition. You know what it is like to be a normal human being in difficult situations and resolving them surviving. I can't fault them for sheer spectacle, except it's repetitive. You still have to blow up another city," he added.

Gilliam also took a dig at Marvel Studios' first best picture Oscar nominee, Black Panther. ''I hated Black Panther. It makes me crazy. It gives young black kids the idea that this is something to believe in. Bull-s**t. It's utter bull-s**t. I think the people who made it have never been to Africa."

