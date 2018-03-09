The Grinch trailer: Welcome to the delightful world of the ‘mean guy’ who ‘stole Christmas’

The delightful world of animation, Hollywood style, beckons you. The first trailer of The Grinch is out. The 2:25-minute-long trailer gives us a peek into the life of the ‘mean guy’ -- the grouchy, solitary creature Grinch -- who is out to spoil Christmas.

As the trailer opens, we see Grinch in bed, woken up by his antique alarm clock (as a song plays). Obviously irritated, he flings a book (the first thing he can lay his hands on) and later a bed-side lamp at the clock. The date shows December 20 and Christmas is just round the corner! As the clock tumbles down, the music stops momentarily; Grinch grims as he goes back to sleep. Just then, the song starts again, irking him further.

What follows is a loud call to his pet dog, Max. The loyal ‘fella’, immediately gets down to preparing his master’s coffee and the clothes he shall wear. As Grinch and Max set out to Whoville, a nearby town, Grinch declares: “Today we will do mean things and we will do them in style.” And as the trailer goes on, the grouchy fellow lives up to his reputation till he gets a whack from an inflated snowman.

The Grinch, Illumination Entertainment’s new retelling of Dr Seuss children’s book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, will see British actor Benedict Cumberbatch do the voice over for the lead character. Chris Meledandri, chairman of Illumination, who will produce the movie, said that Cumberbatch had a voice that exudes “comedic wickedness while embodying vulnerability”.

It may be recalled that Hollywood actor Jim Carrey gave his voice to the popular 2000 film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Dr Seuss children’s book tells the story of a loner, Grinch who lives with his dog Max, on the snowy and steep mountain Mount Crumpit, north of the town of Whoville. The town is inhabited by a merry and warm-hearted Whos. On Christmas eve, Grinch sets out to put an end to the festival by stealing Christmas-themed items from the homes of Whoville. The town folks, nonetheless, celebrate the festival, forcing him to return everything that he stole. In appreciation, they make him the guest of honour at the Whos’ Christmas dinner.

