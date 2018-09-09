The Nun box office day 2: Conjuring spin-off scares away Stree, makes Rs 18 crore

The Conjuring spin-off The Nun is continuing its tremendous box office run in India, with a further Rs 10 crore on Saturday. In two days of release, the horror film has made over Rs 18 crore, braving bad reviews and stiff competition from last week’s holdover, Stree.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Nun can expect a Rs 30 crore plus weekend, thanks to Rs 8 crore on Friday and the Rs 10.2 crore it made on its second day of release. The film has been released on 1603 screens across India in a release that coincided with its US debut.

Braving mixed reviews and word of mouth, #TheNun⁠ ⁠continues its dominance at the ticket windows... ₹ 30 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2018

By comparison, Annabelle: Creation, the last film in the series, had made Rs 4.5 crore on its first Friday (excluding the Rs 2.7 crore it made in previews). Conjuring 2 had opened to Rs 5.2 crore. Each of these three films had debuted at the number one spot at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, last week’s holdover, Stree, sustained its positive word of mouth and has made Rs 72 crore so far in just over a week of release.

The Nun is expected to register the Conjuring series’ biggest opening weekend abroad, too. The film is exceeding all expectations with a franchise best $54 million US opening and another $70 million worldwide. According to Deadline, this puts it ahead of Brad Pitt’s World War Z, which opened to $112 million but it won’t be able to match up to It, which broke records with its $189 million worldwide opening.

The reviews for The Nun, however, haven’t been as great. While the film is creating new box office records for the franchise, it has also become the lowest rated Conjuring film on review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes. The film currently holds a ‘rotten’ 29% rating, while the highest rated film of the series remains the original Conjuring (86%).

The Hindustan Times called it the ‘final nail in the Conjuring series’ coffin’ in its two-star review.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 16:23 IST