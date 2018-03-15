These 10 movies are so scary that viewers are forced to switch them off midway, says Netflix

After the success of Veronica, the new horror film released on Netflix, whose claim to fame was that several audience members were too scared to finish it, the streaming service has released a list of other horror movies that it says were too terrifying for viewers to watch in full.

Soon after the movie premiered on Netflix, tweets such as these were being posted online:

Just finished Veronica on Netflix. Said to be the scariest movie ever and only 1 and 100 can finish it. Guess I must be the one 😂 — John Tucker (@Jt2061) March 8, 2018

Veronica on Netflix is no joke. I literally stoped watching it rn because it was way too scary lol fuck that. — Raydean Perez (@Rayweezyy) March 7, 2018

Holy fuck. Veronica on Netflix may just be the scariest horror film I’ve ever seen. — dj creepy c (@frontyardflip) March 6, 2018

According to Bloody Disgusting, these 10 movies were turned off after 70% of their runtime, indicating more than just disinterest. “Technically speaking, these are the top horror films that committed viewers just couldn’t finish – they made it halfway through, they made it past the climax, but they just couldn’t survive until the end,” the report quotes PR firm Edelman as saying.

Here is the list, in no particular order:

Carnage Park (2016, Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%, IMDB rating: 4.9)

Raw (2016, Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%, IMDB rating: 7.0)

Cabin Fever (2016, Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%, IMDB rating: 3.7)

Jeruzalem (2015, RT: 59%, IMDB rating: 4.7)

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence (2011, RT: 30%, IMDB rating: 3.9)

The Void (2016, RT: 75%, IMDB rating: 5.8)

México Bárbaro (2014, Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%, IMDB rating: 4.9)

Piranha (2010, RT: Rotten Tomatoes score%, IMDB rating: 5.5)

Teeth (2007, Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%, IMDB rating: 5.4)

The Conjuring (2013, Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%, IMDB rating: 7.5)

While Netflix doesn’t have empirical data to prove that viewers are turning these movies off because they’re too scared, and not because something came up, Forbes was also given the same reason: If viewers were uninterested, they’d have turned the films off sooner.

The biggest movie on the list is James Wan’s The Conjuring, which made over $300 million worldwide, while the Cabin Fever remake is the worst reviewed film on the list, with a poor 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more