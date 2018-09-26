Tom Hardy imagines Marvel Cinematic Universe if Venom met Avengers

While Spider-Man actor Tom Holland could theoretically appear in Sony’s Marvel Universe - separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and due to begin with Venom - star Tom Hardy has already imagined his character being introduced in the MCU.

“My littlest ones, they watch Spider-Man and Venom quite comfortably...so it’s not like they’re scared by him,” Hardy said in an interview to MTV. “At the same time, there’s a lot within the real estate that you can actually imbue with a complete sense of gratuitous violence, and if you wanted to I think you’ve got the right people for that job if you want to push, because that’s where I’d love to go, and I’d love to go through all of the Avengers as well with him, but that’s above my pay grade.”

Hardy said that while he would “want to run with the established family” there are “900 characters to play with in the Venomverse.”

Meanwhile, his co-star, Riz Ahmed, had a more confrontational response. “I think he would just try to eat all of them,” Ahmed said. “That’s the thing with Venom it’s not really so much like good and evil. It’s like ‘Am I hungry, or am I not? And if I’m hungry, I’ll try and eat you.’ You might try to eat the Hulk. I think Venom and Hulk is a good match-up.”

Venom also stars Michelle Williams, Scott Haze and Reid Scott. The film has been scheduled for an October 5 release. Meanwhile, Avengers 4 will release in May, 2019, preceded by Captain Marvel in March.

