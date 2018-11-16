Watch Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s musical tribute to Stan Lee

With the six original Avengers stars — Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson — preparing a special tribute to Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has recorded his own special tribute.

In a tweet Thursday, Boseman shared a video in which he plays the drums for Lee, who died at the age of 95 on Monday. “This is for you, Stan. This is how I’m sending you to the other side. I love you, man,” Boseman says at the end of the video. “I know how much you loved Joan. The only way we should send you home is to celebrate,” he wrote in his tweet.

Boseman is one of the more recent members of the Avengers. He made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and reprised his role in the blockbuster Black Panther solo film, followed by Avengers: Infinity War.

Several Marvel actors had written condolence messages on Lee’s passing. “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!” Evans, who plays Captain America, had written.

Ruffalo, who made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2012’s first Avengers film, wrote on Twitter that Lee let him “be extra human... superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation.” Ruffalo shared a picture of his Avengers co-stars, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Downey Jr. He wrote alongside a picture of Lee and a statue of Hulk, “Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human.”

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr took to Instagram to share his message. Along side a picture of him and Lee, Downey Jr wrote, “I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan.”

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 12:30 IST