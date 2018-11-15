Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans lead original Avengers in paying a joint tribute to Stan Lee

The six original Avengers actors - Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth - have paid special tribute to Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who died at the age of 95 on Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Matt Belloni shared a tweet teasing the tribute, which will be published in the upcoming issue of the magazine. “We acknowledge his creative contribution, the thousands of men and women it has long employed, the millions that will continue to be entertained, and above all, his inimitable wit, grace, and humility. Stan, we love you, we will miss you, we’re grateful to represent a small part of your amazing legacy,” the message read. It was signed, ‘Scarlett J, Chris H, Mark R, Robert D, Jeremy R, and Chris E.’

A very nice Stan Lee tribute ad from 6 of the Avengers is in this week’s @THR print magazine. pic.twitter.com/0tt34otjqi — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) November 14, 2018

Lee, known to millions around the world first for having created iconic characters such as Spider-Man and the Hulk, and then for his memorable cameos in films based on Marvel Comics, was admitted to hospital only a few hours before his passing.

Several Hollywood actors, including stars of the Marvel movies, and the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa, wrote condolence messages for Lee on Twitter. “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!” Evans, who plays Captain America, had written.

Ruffalo, who made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2012’s first Avengers film, wrote on Twitter that Lee let him “be extra human... superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation.” Ruffalo shared a picture of his Avengers co-stars, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Downey Jr. He wrote alongside a picture of Lee and a statue of Hulk, “Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human.”

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr took to Instagram to share his message. Along side a picture of him and Lee, Downey Jr wrote, “I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan.”

Lee is confirmed to have filmed four future cameos, in Avengers 4, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Wreck-It Ralph sequel.

