e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / When Robert Downey Jr called Aamir Khan ‘extraordinary’, compared him to Tom Hanks

When Robert Downey Jr called Aamir Khan ‘extraordinary’, compared him to Tom Hanks

Robert Downey Jr happened to watch Lagaan and was blown away by Aamir Khan, whom he called ‘extraordinary’.

hollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Robert Downey Jr on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Robert Downey Jr on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.
         

Did you know that one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Robert Downey Jr, is a fan of one of the biggest stars in Bollywood: Aamir Khan? Hot off the success of the first Iron Man film, RDJ spoke highly of Aamir in an interview and called him the “Tom Hanks of India.”

“I happened to see Lagaan and believe Aamir Khan was extraordinary,” Downey told Bombay Times in 2010. He also said that he is very interested in Indian culture, and would love to visit the country sometime. “India is a land waiting to happen for me and I would love to visit it as soon as I get a chance. All that comes to mind when I hear of this country is diversity, vibrancy and Bollywood boogie,” he said.

Although the actor appeared in an Indian setting in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming, the scene in question wasn’t shot in India. As of 2019, the actor hasn’t had the chance to visit the country. He said while promoting Avengers: Endgame that he is grateful for his Indian fans.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr stood up for Avengers cast after Marvel tried to strong-arm them and they threatened to quit

During a video conference with groups of fans in several Indian cities, the actor reacted to their cheers and said, “Wow... I can’t believe it... This is incredible. I am humbled. I am going to bow in front of you... This is deeply appreciative.” He added, “You guys are just amazing fans. I can’t wait. I cannot believe I haven’t been to India. I’m coming there so damn soon.”

Downey ended his run as Iron Man/Tony Stark in the MCU with Endgame, although rumours of his return persist. Aamir, meanwhile, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film has been slated for a December release, but will likely be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India’s Covid-19 deaths per million among lowest globally: Health Ministry
India’s Covid-19 deaths per million among lowest globally: Health Ministry
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In