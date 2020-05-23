e-paper
Home / Hollywood / When Robert Downey Jr earned Rs 100 crore for 3 days' work on Spider-Man Homecoming. That's $1 million per minute

When Robert Downey Jr earned Rs 100 crore for 3 days’ work on Spider-Man Homecoming. That’s $1 million per minute

Robert Downey Jr was reportedly paid $15 million for three days’ work on Spider-Man: Homecoming. With 15 minutes of screentime, that translates to $1 million per minute.

hollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 15:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland in a still from Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland in a still from Spider-Man: Homecoming.
         

It’s no secret that Robert Downey Jr was Marvel’s most valuable actor. But did you know that he made $15 million for just three days’ work on Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Downey, who first played Iron Man in 2008, quickly became the de-facto head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, routinely earning more money that his Avengers co-stars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, while Downey’s base salary in the later Marvel films was in the vicinity of $20 million, he negotiated a deal with the studio that saw him receive a cut of the profits. This unique arrangement resulted in Downey earning a reported $75 million for Avengers: Infinity War.

Also read: The real reason why Andrew Garfield was fired as Spider-Man, replaced by Tom Holland

His Avengers co-stars such as Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans made between $15 and 20 million for the Avengers films, but didn’t have such a lucrative backend deal in place. Marvel reportedly increased the thresholds after which actors could claim a share of the profits from $500 million worldwide gross to $700 million worldwide, and $1.5 billion worldwide for Avengers films.

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard called him to repay $100M favour: ‘Never heard from him’

And such was Downey’s value that the actor was brought in for a supporting role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland’s first solo movie as the popular character, for a reported $15 million. Downey worked three days on the movie, which translates to $5 million per day. With 15 minutes of screentime, the actor essentially made $1 million per minute for his work on the film.

Homecoming was budgeted at a reported $175 million. And its sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was made for a reported $165 million, mostly because Downey wasn’t involved. Downey concluded his MCU run with Endgame in 2019, although rumours of his return in Black Widow persist.

