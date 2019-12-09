Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Gal Gadot returns in gold bodysuit to take on nemesis Cheetah, reunites with Steve Trevor

hollywood

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is here and seems to take the action quotient a notch higher than what we saw in the 2017 original. Gal returns as the Amazon warrior princess Diana with an all new golden bodysuit as she takes on Cheetah amid the backdrop of the Cold War in 1980s.

The trailer begins with Gal in a casual conversation with an innocent-looking Barbara, played by Kristen Wiig. On being asked if she has ever been in love, the Diana replies ‘A long long time ago’ hinting at her unfulfilled love story with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Kristen plays an archaeologist, who after locating the lost city of Urzkartaga performs an ancient ritual and becomes the host of their goddess - Cheetah.

The film is also set to show the union of Diana with Steve who was presumed to have died in the previous instalment. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the massive battle to be fought between Wonder Woman and Cheetah, and a greedy businessman played by Pedro Pascal. Gal packs some impressive kicks and punches and stops a bullet mid-air to throw it back at the shooter. She also jumps over flipping trucks and rides lightning bolts in the sky.

Gal had dropped the first teaser of the movie a day before. “The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go...!!!#WW84 @WonderWomanFilm,” Gadot tweeted alongside the teaser.

In the twenty-four-second video, the Israeli actor, who gained fame for her portrayal of Wonder Woman beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, donned her red-golden suit, while delivering some serious action. The short video also has a voice-over of the lead character saying, “Nothing good is born from lies” and “greatness is not what you think.”

The poster of the film was released in June and featured Gadot as the fierce Amazon warrior, decked up in a golden body armour standing against a neon-hued backdrop. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.

It is the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe and fourth live-action film featuring the title character, following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Wonder Woman and Justice League (2017).

