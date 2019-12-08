Wonder Woman 1984 teaser: Gal Gadot is back as the superhero we love. Watch

hollywood

Dec 08, 2019

Gal Gadot shared the first teaser of her next film, Wonder Woman 1984 on Saturday. The first trailer of the film will be unveiled during the Comic Con in Brazil on Sunday, reports Hollywood Reporter.

The teaser of Patty Jenkins’ directed film takes off from the word go -- Wonder Woman looking at the expanse of the city as a voice over tells ‘the world needs you’. Soon enough we see Gal fighting the way only she can, fending off bullets and kicking with equal panache. We hear her say ‘nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think’. The short teaser then shows us more of what Wonder Woman is capable of doing, including her demigoddess-like swipe of bullets.

Watch the teaser here:

The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go...!!! 🙅🏻‍♀️💃🏻 #WW84 @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/Vax4Yde72D — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 7, 2019

Earlier this year in June, Gal had shared a new poster from the film in which she was seen in a golden suit. It was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con. Sharing it, she had written: “Although all of us at Warner Brothers won’t be seeing you at SDCC - Hall H this year. We are so excited for what’s to come. So until then here’s a little gift from us to you....#WW84.”

In the picture, she is in a new all-gold costume for the very first time. Her armour covers her shoulders while she has golden boots and a pair of fish scales like leggings on. She also carries her Lasso of Truth and is wearing her Bracelets of Submission as well.

In December last year, the actor had shared some pictures as the film’s shoot had wrapped up and added an emotional note as well. She had written: “We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.

Couldn’t ask for better partners on this.. I’m so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you!”

Gal Gadot, meanwhile, is set to produce the American adaptation of acclaimed Israeli crime drama Queens in collaboration with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot will be producing the project with her husband and production partner Jaron Varsano under their banner Pilot Wave.

The drama, which was the most-watched series on the Israeli HOT network last year, was created by Gal Zaid, Dani Rosenberg, Ruth Zaid and Dror Nobelman. It is based on a concept by Limor Nahmias. The story follows the women of the Malka family who, after their men are murdered by a rival crime syndicate, come together to run the family business. “It is rare to find content that conveys characters in such a truthful way, while mirroring society,” Gadot and Varsano said in a joint statement.

The actor is also producing feature My Dearest Fidel and limited series Hedy Lamarr.

(With agencies inputs)

