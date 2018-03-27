 X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants delayed to 2019 | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants delayed to 2019

Twentieth Century Fox has shuffled the releases of its most awaited films, including X-Men: Dark Phoenix, New Mutants and Bohemian Rhapsody.

hollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2018 15:31 IST
Sophie Turner as Jean Grey in a still from X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
Sophie Turner as Jean Grey in a still from X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Twentieth Century Fox has shuffled the releases of its most awaited films, including X-Men: Dark Phoenix, New Mutants and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Queen biopic, featuring Rami Malek as frontman Freddy Mercury, has been pushed up from December 25 to November 2, which was the original release date for the X-Men sequel, Dark Phoenix, Deadline reported. Dark Pheonix will now open on February 14, 2019.

Bohemian Rhapsody is facing some speed bumps after director Bryan Singer was replaced by Dexter Fletcher after he was accused of unprofessional behaviour on set.

Fox’s horror-driven adaptation of The New Mutants, which was originally slated for a February 22 release, will now debut on August 2, 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you