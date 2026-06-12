India must build its own clean energy talent pool

The renewable energy (RE) and transmission sectors in India are accelerating at a brisk pace. Yet, as we scale, a sobering reality is emerging: our talent pool is struggling to keep pace with our national ambitions. By 2030, it is estimated that the RE ecosystem will require nearly a million skilled professionals; a cohort that must include storage specialists, system designers, project engineers, grid analysts, and green finance experts. Renewable Energy (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Transformative technologies – such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled predictive maintenance, smart grids, digital twins, large-scale storage, and advanced cell architectures - are currently outrunning the human capital required to manage them. Consequently, the industry is hard-pressed to find professionals who pair deep technical mastery of frontier solutions with the relevant specialties needed to drive them.

To mitigate this gap, over 550,000 professionals in green segments have been certified by the Skill Council for Green Jobs. Similarly, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) Suryamitra Skill Development Programme, run by National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), has imparted training to 57,000 solar technicians. Academia is also pivoting, with IITs and universities launching advanced programmes in grid modernisation, renewable engineering, and storage, supported by over 1,000 new training centres and ITIs.

However, the requirement is much higher. The RE segment faces the most acute shortfall, currently pegged at 1.2 million skilled workers—a deficit expected to reach 1.7 million by 2027. This gap is not limited to specialists but also includes technicians and power plant personnel - roles that remain unfulfilled for months at a time. With the demand for green technology specialists and climate data analysts rising by 20% to 30% annually, "green workers" now command salary premiums of nearly 40% compared to those in carbon-intensive sectors.

These needs will become even more pronounced by Financial Year (FY) 2028, as the green ecosystem is anticipated to generate 7.29 million jobs across project development, manufacturing, and grid integration. Closing this divide necessitates a multipronged approach that addresses specific skill gaps while managing double-digit attrition rates.

Building a domestic talent pool is an imperative for workforce sovereignty. By nurturing local expertise in fields like large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and green hydrogen production, we do more than fill roles; we curb our dependence on imports, particularly from China.

Localised training makes reliance on external expertise redundant. In-house technicians can anticipate system-level nuances and innovate to make real-time, on-ground decisions. Ultimately, a robust base of domestic engineering talent will facilitate India’s transition from a technology importer to a global hub for world-class clean energy production and project implementation.

To bridge the gap, reactive hiring must be replaced by proactive, long-term capability building. Organisations can start by prioritising skill-based hiring while simultaneously investing in upskilling and reskilling the existing workforce. Practical experience will increasingly be valued over mere certifications, and partnerships with specialised recruitment firms can help ensure more precise hiring outcomes.

Upskilling current employees is often the most practical route to success. Unlike new hires, existing team members already understand the organisational culture and stakeholder landscape, nuances that take an outsider months to grasp.

Where fresh talent is required at entry levels, apprenticeships and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) are essential to creating a talent pool from scratch. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ), promoted by the MNRE and the CII, remain pivotal in aligning skilling needs with industry-led development. By pinpointing the specific needs of manufacturers and service providers, they can realise the country’s green business potential through collaborative entrepreneur development.

Equipping our workforce with appropriate green skills is vital for several reasons, chief among them the promotion of sustainable economic growth and the fulfilment of our 2030 climate commitments. While India has made substantial progress in augmenting its skilling ecosystem, urgent reforms are crucial to meet allied sustainability goals.

With plans to generate 3.4 million green industry jobs by 2030, a focused approach is non-negotiable. India’s goal of eliminating a billion tonnes of CO₂ emissions will create countless opportunities, but achieving this on time requires revising curricula, envisioning entirely new roles, and curating specialised training programmes.

Boosting green credentials through robust university partnerships and organised apprenticeship programmes will help plug the clean energy skills gap. In the coming years, the economic advantage will belong to the companies and countries that have institutionalised a vibrant, future-ready green workforce.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ruhie Pande, group CHRO and CMO, Serentica, Resonia, and Sterlite Electric.