India’s groundwater crisis: Why toxins may be flowing into our glasses

India’s water crisis extends far beyond scarcity, it’s a silent contamination epidemic that now seeps into our glasses every day. As groundwater levels plummet and industrial activities intensify, a toxic cocktail of heavy metals and pesticides is increasingly finding its way into household water supplies, turning what should be life’s most essential resource into a potential health hazard. Groundwater (HT Archive)

Groundwater serves as a significant water source for the country, supplying nearly 85% of rural drinking water and 45% of urban water needs. However, this vital resource is now under unprecedented stress. Years of over-extraction have not only depleted aquifers but also concentrated naturally occurring toxins like arsenic and fluoride. Simultaneously, decades of intensive agriculture have leached pesticides deep into groundwater tables, while unregulated industrial discharge has introduced heavy metals, including chromium, lead, cadmium, and mercury.

India’s status as the world’s second-largest pesticide consumer has created another layer of groundwater contamination. Recent Central Ground Water Board data reveal that nearly 20% of sampled wells contain contaminant levels above safety standards, with nitrate and fluoride contamination reported in more than half of India’s districts.

Industrial expansion compounds the crisis. Heavy metals such as chromium, lead, cadmium, and mercury enter groundwater through both discharge and percolation, especially in and around urban-industrial clusters and regions with intensive mining. Once in the groundwater, these chemicals do not remain isolated.

An IIT Madras study, employing advanced Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) and Ultra High Performance Liquid Chromatography-High Resolution Mass Spectrometry (UHPLC-HRMS) analysis, documented levels of arsenic, chromium, and cadmium at or near Bureau of Indian Standards (IS 16240) thresholds, and highlighted the presence of agricultural toxins in water samples from both branded and generic filtration systems.

Given the magnitude of the threat, water filtration has emerged as a vital line of individual defence. However, not all filtration systems are created equal. The IIT Madras research demonstrates that while branded filters maintain removal efficiency for up to 12,000 litres, ordinary and unbranded filters deteriorate rapidly, sometimes failing after just 10 litres.

This finding is critical not as a brand endorsement but as evidence of how filtration quality can mean the difference between families drinking safe and unsafe water. In rural and low-income households where cheaper systems dominate, this creates a dangerous false sense of security.

The health consequences of long-term exposure to contaminated groundwater are already manifesting across India. High-arsenic belts in West Bengal and Bihar are marked by ‘blackfoot disease’, while Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh struggle with endemic fluorosis. Punjab reports chronically elevated cancer rates tied to pesticide-tainted water.

Recent studies estimate that over 66 million Indians may suffer from skeletal or dental fluorosis, and nitrate-linked ‘blue baby syndrome’ is rising in frequency. Children are particularly vulnerable, as their developing bodies absorb toxins more readily and are less capable of metabolising them. Pregnant women face additional risks, as many of these contaminants can cross the placental barrier and affect foetal development.

Addressing India’s groundwater crisis requires systemic reform beyond household filtration. Strengthening water quality monitoring networks under national programmes, enforcing stricter industrial discharge norms, and promoting sustainable agricultural practises that reduce pesticide dependency are urgent needs.

The Central Ground Water Board advocates swift regulatory upgrades and calls for decentralised treatment plants as well as standardised filter certification to weed out sub-standard purifiers. International agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO) also recognise groundwater contamination in India as a major public health risk.

As aquifers become both scarcer and more polluted, aggressive intervention is required to prevent catastrophic, irreversible damage to both public health and national development prospects. While the IIT Madras study spotlights the critical reality in India’s contaminated water landscape where the quality of purification systems can literally be a matter of life and death, the larger message is urgent: Technology cannot be the only answer.

It underscores the need for urgent, multi-tiered action, which includes protecting groundwater from further chemical loading, restoring aquifers, and enforcing strong water governance as the only sustainable way forward. This crisis goes beyond water, it is about our survival.

Protecting ourselves from the current contamination cannot wait, even though groundwater recovery may take decades.

This article is authored by Dr Anil Kumar, water scientist, Eureka Forbes.