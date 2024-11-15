Leveraging technology to reduce carbon in the business world

As global awareness of the climate crisis grows, there is increasing pressure on companies to reduce their carbon emissions and adopt sustainable practices. The transition to a low-carbon economy is not only a regulatory requirement, but also a strategic advantage that can enhance brand reputation, drive innovation, and open new market opportunities. Technology in its many forms plays an important role in this change. From traditional renewable energy solutions to cutting-edge deep technology innovations, companies have a variety of options to leverage technology to reduce carbon. Green Earth (Shutterstock)

One of the well-known ways to reduce carbon emissions is to adopt renewable energy sources. For example, solar power has made significant advances over the past decade. Photovoltaic (PV) technology has become more efficient and cheaper, making it an attractive option for businesses. Installing solar panels can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by significantly reducing your dependence on fossil fuels. Likewise, wind energy offers a powerful alternative, with modern wind turbines capable of producing significant amounts of electricity with minimal environmental impact.

In addition to traditional renewable energy, there are several non-traditional energy sources that businesses can utilise. Geothermal energy, which harnesses heat from the Earth's core, provides a stable and reliable source of power that is not dependent on weather conditions. Another innovative approach is to use tidal and wave energy to generate electricity by harnessing the natural movement of bodies of water. Although still in the experimental stage, these technologies have potential for future large-scale applications.

In addition to adopting renewable energy sources, companies can significantly reduce their carbon emissions through better circularity and reusability practises. Circular economy models emphasise using products and materials for as long as possible and extracting maximum value from them before recovering and regenerating them. This approach not only minimises waste, but also reduces the associated carbon emissions by reducing the need for new raw materials.

Technological solutions such as advanced recycling processes and material innovations are important here. For example, chemical recycling can break down plastics into their basic components and then reuse them to make new products. Likewise, innovations in biodegradable materials can replace conventional plastics, reducing both carbon emissions and environmental pollution.

Deep Tech, which refers to disruptive technologies based on scientific discovery or engineering innovation, is breaking new ground in carbon reduction. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning can optimise energy consumption across a variety of business operations. For example, AI-based energy management systems can predict and adjust energy usage in real time to reduce waste and improve efficiency.

Another interesting area is carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. CCS involves capturing carbon dioxide emissions at their source and storing them underground or using them in industrial processes. Although still in the development stage, CCS has the potential to significantly reduce emissions from industries that are difficult to decarbonise.

The Internet of Things (IoT) and smart infrastructure also provide significant opportunities for carbon reduction. IoT devices can monitor and manage energy usage in real time, giving businesses detailed insight into energy consumption patterns. Smart grids, which integrate digital technologies with the existing power grid, can optimise the distribution and use of electricity and integrate renewable energy sources more effectively.

Smart buildings with automated systems for heating, cooling, lighting, and security can dramatically reduce energy consumption. These buildings use sensors and data analytics to optimise operations to ensure energy is used efficiently and only when needed.

Utilising these renewable technologies is not only useful for companies in achieving regulatory compliance, but it also enables them to become sustainability champions. This could improve their reputation, draw more customers who are concerned about the environment, and offer scope for new product development and services.

Following such principles and switching to these renewable energy sources will help companies take part in the struggle against climate change and at the same time improve financial performance.

Using technology to reduce carbon emissions in the course of business operations is no longer optional, it is a necessity. Companies can adopt energy efficiency strategy, source for renewable energy, manage their supply chain and employees to mitigate the greenhouse gas emissions while improving their competitiveness. The process of integration of sustainable practices does not only help achieve environmental benefits but also builds businesses’ image and retention among customers giving them a competitive edge in fast changing environments. This is a significant step in the right direction to enable the world become a better place for all.

Finally, the shift towards low carbon economies is not just about the environment anymore. It is about positioning businesses strategically as well.

Using technologies to minimise carbon emissions is not merely a competitive strategy in the current business context. It does, in fact, contribute to the creation of opportunities and an edge over the competitors. By harnessing the power of renewable energies, implementing intelligent management systems, and applying data mining, organisations may develop a more environment friendly operational model which is also economically benefitting. As the focus toward low carbon economy grows, it will be the companies that adopt technological measures that will succeed in the ever-greening market. After all, to adopt sustainability through technology is to ensure a better future to humanity at large.

This article is authored by Vivek Mehra, co-founder and chief sustainability officer, Onlygood.ai.