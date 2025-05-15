Nuclear power could help mitigate the climate crisis

Global energy consumption has increased by more than 30% in the last two decades and is projected to grow by a third more in the next two decades. With per capita incomes on the rise across the world and the subsequent rise in energy consumption. The question arises that how will we meet these needs in a sustainable manner. Climate crisis (Shutterstock)

The world remains dependant on fossil fuels for more than 80% of its energy needs. The share of renewables is rising but their lack of reliability and consistency make it difficult to transition to renewables completely. Keeping all factors considered, building nuclear power plant is being seen as one of the most sustainable, cost effective and environmentally friendly source of electricity generation all over the world now.

There are currently 413 nuclear power reactors in operation with 58 more under construction with most of the new reactors coming up in Asia and West Asia. This could take increase the nuclear energy output to more than 430,000 megawatts. Nuclear energy also emerges as one of the safest and cleanest sources of energy with the emissions being a mere 12 tonnes per gigawatt hour of energy produced, compared to 820 tonnes from coal and 490 tonnes from natural gas, according to life-cycle data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Nuclear energy saw widespread adoption in the three decades after 1970s. But the new millennium has seen a slowdown in nuclear output owing to apprehensions actively cancelling out the gains being made by the developing world towards cleaner and sustainable future. But what remains underlying is that nuclear is the best bet we have against climate change. The stability in energy output provided by nuclear energy remains its biggest strength. While renewables need specific weather conditions to give their complete output, nuclear energy will always stay consistent and constant to pick up the base load power in place of fossil fuels.

Renewables also come with an underlying green premium which puts them out of reach of countries which need it the most, making it a source of energy for the developed world further fuelling the global north south divide. The costs associated with renewables alongside already scarce land which is needed make them seem even less desirable. Nuclear energy remains the lowest costing alternative to other sources. Electricity produced by nuclear is best option for countries wanting to shift to a more affordable alternative to battle the impending climate crisis.

Countries such as India have realised that the future is nuclear and have begun subsequent investments and agreements in order to ensure the shift to a cleaner and better source of energy. The Indian government aims to nearly triple its nuclear output to 22,800 MW by 2031-32. With 10 reactors under construction, the country is set to rise as a clean energy power. India also has worked on increased cooperation with Russia for construction of additional nuclear reactors in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project site and in construction of Russia-designed nuclear power plants at new sites in India. The agreement between Rosatom and Atomic Energy Commission of India will help increase nuclear energy’s share in India’s energy basket.

As energy demands surge across low-income and middle-income countries (LICs and MICs), deeper nuclear cooperation among these nations could offer a stable, long-term solution to rising consumption needs. The newly formed BRICS+ Nuclear Energy Platform, which brings together key nuclear industry stakeholders from BRICS+ countries, reflects a shared commitment to advancing nuclear technologies suited to emerging market realities. Countries including Russia, China, South Africa, Brazil, Iran, Ethiopia, and Bolivia are working to share best practices and co-develop flexible project models tailored to the unique developmental goals of member nations. With nuclear energy offering a reliable, low-emission power source—especially as BRICS nations are projected to account for nearly half of global energy generation by 2050—this collaboration could play a key role in promoting energy security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability across the Global South.

A nuclear future could be cleaner and more inclusive future for all. The shift to nuclear could usher the world into a new era of energy independence and push us into a new period of growth unhindered by carbon emissions.

This article is authored by AP Jayaraman, chairperson, National Centre for Science Communicators and retired scientist, Department of Atomic Energy.