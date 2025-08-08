Rewiring India’s energy future

India’s energy transition is no longer about megawatts or targets. It’s a high-stakes recalibration of our economy, society, and governance. As the world races toward decarbonisation, India is not following behind, it’s carving its own path, one that acknowledges the nation’s complexity and rising ambitions. A decade ago, few imagined India would emerge as the third-largest manufacturer of renewable energy. Yet today, that vision is a reality, proof of what’s possible when intent, policy, and innovation converge Solar energy (REUTERS)

The numbers reflect only one part of the picture. The real challenge stands at making these gigawatts count. Renewable power must go beyond generation--it must strengthen our systems. This means tackling energy equity, managing climate risk, and responding to the pace of urbanisation all at once

By 2050, India’s urban population will swell by the equivalent of another European Union. This surge translates into more crowded, hotter cities with skyrocketing energy demands. Cooling, in particular, is becoming a survival need. Already responsible for 10% of electricity use, its share could triple in 20 years. This is more than a power problem, it’s a looming health and equity crisis.

India must treat cooling as a basic service. We need thermally efficient buildings, district cooling, and affordable, energy-efficient appliances. These are non-negotiables for livable cities.

Grid stability is the next frontier. Our aging network isn’t just being asked to carry more power, it must carry more complex power: renewable, decentralized, and often intermittent. While India’s 70 GW storage goal by 2030 is vital, batteries alone won’t fix the system. We need a grid that adapts in real-time, one that becomes the smart, digital backbone of our energy future. This shift will require not only new technologies, but also new ways of operating within the energy system. As India deepens its electricity market design—with mechanisms like real-time markets, green day-ahead markets, and long-term storage procurement—there is a growing need for sophisticated energy management capabilities. Balancing intermittency, forecasting demand, optimising dispatch, and managing risk across price, policy, and performance will be essential for both producers and consumers.

The development of local expertise in supply and energy management—through real-time optimisation, hedging, green power supply structuring, and grid participation is becoming just as critical as building physical assets. These capabilities are now foundational for making renewable power viable, bankable, and reliable at scale.

Ultimately this shift is more architectural than technical. This is where round-the-clock (RTC) renewable solutions begin to matter, creating a new standard. In addition to reducing the grid stress, these hybrid models also help displace fossil-based baseload power.

Industry too, stands at a turning point. While heavy industry and commerce have traditionally been seen as high-emission sectors, they are increasingly poised to become champions of the transition. The economics of renewable energy, lower lifecycle costs, regulatory advantages, and global competitiveness, are creating strong incentives for industrial decarbonisation.

As policy takes shape, private players are moving in step. Corporate demand for clean energy is creating a new marketplace for long-term power agreements. These Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs)) offer cost stability, regulatory advantage, and a direct role in accelerating renewable capacity. They are particularly well-suited to commercial and industrial consumers seeking scale and certainty in their energy sourcing. Virtual PPAs extend this flexibility further, enabling clean energy procurement without dependence on local grid infrastructure. Government reforms – such as mandating consistency in dispatchable renewable project bidding – are reinforcing this shift toward storage-backed, system friendly solutions. Yet the transition must also be equitable. Clean energy must reach beyond cities and business parks. The success of rooftop solar and mini-grids shows how energy access can be both stable and inclusive – creating pathways for local communities to participate in the energy economy. India's path to fulfillment requires strategic investments that extend past power generation capacity and into human resources and policy frameworks and operational platforms. Skill development is urgent. A future-ready energy workforce needs more than technical know-how; it needs systems thinkers who can navigate a complex energy ecosystem spanning policy, finance, and technology. The financing approaches need to transform through innovative models which decrease investment risks across smart grids, energy storage and urban sustainability projects. India’s ambitions and its broader energy goals are deeply intertwined with its global commitments. These include the five-point Panchamrit pledge made at COP26 in Glasgow: reaching 500 GW of non-fossil capacity, cutting emissions by one billion tonnes, and reducing emissions intensity by 45%, all by 2030. Fulfilling these promises means confronting trade-offs head-on: pushing down tariffs without stalling innovation, expanding capacity without destabilising the grid, and accelerating adoption while protecting equity.

India must rethink how its cities grow. Our urban centres are the basis energy consumption, and it is pivotal that they become laboratories of wholistic energy planning, where housing, mobility, water, and power come together in a collective, climate-positive vision.

The road ahead is complex—but navigable. It will take infrastructure, policy, skills, and increasingly, real-time system management. But with aligned intent and clear action, India can not only deliver on its promises—it can lead the way.

This article is authored by Amit Jain, CEO & country manager, India, MD Renewables & Batteries India & SEA, ENGIE.