Why a year-round fight against pollution is the only way out

As soon the last months of the year in Delhi roll in, we begin to choke—quite literally. Every year, the same story repeats itself. The skies darken with a thick layer of smog, and we find ourselves scrambling for air purifiers, masks, and other desperate measures to survive. The city's air quality dips to hazardous levels, with AQI (Air Quality Index) readings consistently breaching 300-400 or worse. School children are sent home, and hospitals witness a surge in patients struggling with respiratory problems. Pollution (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

And every year, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) swings into action—vehicles are restricted, construction halts, and industries shut down. But let's be real for a second. We all know this is a band-aid solution for a much deeper wound. Shouldn't we, as a city, have learned by now that this knee-jerk, reactionary approach isn't enough? The pollution problem doesn't start in October, and it certainly doesn't end in March.

The time has come to face a hard truth: We need a year-round strategy to tackle Delhi's pollution crisis. Short-term, reactive measures, no matter how well-intentioned, aren't enough. And let's be honest, they can make life difficult for the average citizen. So, how do we balance the urgent need for cleaner air without placing undue hardship on the general public? It's not impossible, but it requires a pragmatic, long-term plan beyond just putting out seasonal fires.

Let's put some numbers on it. According to a 2020 study by IQAir, Delhi ranked as the most polluted capital city in the world. Every winter, the city's air quality hits hazardous levels, which the World Health Organization (WHO) warns is linked to a surge in respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses. It's estimated that in 2019 alone, over 54,000 premature deaths in Delhi were linked to air pollution. Think about that for a second—this is not just an environmental issue; it's a public health crisis.

When the AQI crosses 300, which it does on too many days during the winter, it isn't just an inconvenience. For many, especially children, older people, and those with pre-existing conditions, it's life-threatening. The WHO states that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 (the tiny particles that enter our lungs) can lead to reduced lung function, heart disease, and even cancer.

If we're serious about cleaning up Delhi's air, we can't limit action to just a few months. Look at cities like London and Beijing, which have turned the tide on pollution by implementing year-round, multi-pronged solutions. London's congestion charge, for instance, discourages the use of cars in the city centre while simultaneously encouraging public transport and cycling. Similarly, Beijing has reduced pollution by targeting heavy industries and shifting towards cleaner, renewable energy sources.

Delhi, too, needs to aim for consistent efforts across all seasons. Vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and crop stubble burning aren't winter-specific problems. They exist all year round, and so must our efforts to combat them.

It's easy to point fingers at stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, and yes, it is a significant contributor to the pollution crisis. However, this isn't the whole story. According to the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), about 64% of Delhi’s winter pollution load comes from outside the city’s boundaries, with biomass burning during the stubble burning phase contributing significantly. However, local sources still play a critical role. Approximately 12% of the pollution comes from transport, 7% from dust, and 6% from domestic biomass burning within the city. As winter progresses, residential space heating using biomass becomes the single-largest local contributor to Delhi's pollution by mid-December

So, while we must work with farmers to find sustainable alternatives to stubble burning (hello, happy seeders and bio-decomposers), it's equally important to focus on local emission sources.

The public transit problem: Right now, Delhi has nearly 13 million registered vehicles. Unsurprisingly, vehicle emissions are one of the most significant contributors to the city's pollution. But is asking people to leave their cars behind a realistic solution when the public transportation system is still underdeveloped? The Delhi Metro is great but doesn't cover the entire city, and bus services are often unreliable. Investing in a more robust, affordable, and convenient public transit system would give people viable alternatives to driving.

Electric revolution: Why not incentivise electric vehicles (EVs)? The Delhi government has already launched the Electric Vehicle Policy, which aims for 25% of new vehicle registrations to be EVs by 2024. This is a step in the right direction, but achieving this target requires more charging stations, better battery technology, and incentivising people to switch. We could also encourage more businesses to adopt EV fleets for deliveries, reducing noise and air pollution.

Construction and industry: Dust from construction sites is another major polluter, contributing to nearly 30% of particulate matter in the air during winter. Why not enforce stricter regulations year-round instead of imposing blanket bans on construction activity during pollution spikes? Mandating dust suppression methods like water sprinkling and green covers and pushing for more eco-friendly building materials can help bring this under control.

Let's talk about the farmers for a moment. Telling farmers not to burn stubble without giving them viable alternatives is neither practical nor fair. Mechanised options like happy seeders that can manage stubble without burning and government incentives for transitioning to cleaner practices would be a win-win solution. The good news? The Indian government has already begun pushing for bio-decomposers that convert stubble into compost. But scaling this up will take time, money, and sustained effort.

We must approach this issue with a sense of balance. Imposing strict regulations that only inconvenience the common person won't win us any lasting victories. Take the odd-even vehicle scheme—it's a great short-term solution, but it can be a burden for daily wage earners or people who rely on their vehicles for a living. Rather than heavy-handed policies, why not focus on incentivising change? Offering rebates for solar installations, subsidising cleaner fuels, and investing in green urban spaces could lead to lasting change without causing undue hardship.

Delhi's pollution crisis is a complex, multifaceted problem that demands an equally nuanced, long-term strategy. Reactive measures, while necessary in the short term, will only keep us on the back foot. We need a mindset shift that sees clean air not as a luxury but as a fundamental right. This shift must be accompanied by year-round policies that address the sources of pollution at their root.

It's time we stopped holding our breath, waiting for the next winter smog to engulf the city, and start taking proactive, preventive action. After all, isn't it better to prevent a fire than to keep putting it out?

The future of Delhi depends on it. Let's make sure it's one where we can all breathe freely.

This article is authored by K Madan Gopal, advisor, Public Health Administration, National Health Systems Resource Centre, New Delhi.