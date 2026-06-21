A solution to India's unpaid labour crisis

India's economic ascent has been remarkable, yet beneath the impressive GDP growth lies a persistent challenge: A widespread unpaid labour crisis. This crisis, deeply rooted in the prevalence of informal employment, stifles productivity, exacerbates inequality, and hinders the nation's progress towards inclusive growth. Formal staffing, by offering structured employment, social security, and skill development, presents a vital solution to this pervasive issue. GDP (Illustration: Abhimanyu Sinha)

The sheer scale of informality in India is staggering. Around 85% of the country's workforce operates in the informal sector, with nearly 91% of the workforce trapped in informal or unincorporated jobs. This vast segment of the labor force lacks fundamental protections like provident funds, health insurance, and job security, remaining largely outside the ambit of formal economic benefits. The implications are dire: while this workforce contributes over half of India's GDP, the individuals within it often find themselves in low-productivity, low-wage jobs with long periods of downtime. Workers are economically active but legally invisible. PLFS data confirms that unpaid family labour has increased even as overall employment statistics appear to improve.

The fiscal cost is equally significant. Unpaid and informal workers contribute to GDP through labour but draw nothing back from the social protection infrastructure that formal employment funds. This creates a vicious cycle — the more workers are trapped in unpaid arrangements, the thinner the EPFO/ESIC contribution base, the weaker the welfare architecture, and the greater the state's fiscal burden through direct welfare transfers. The productivity gap between formal and informal workers is significant. Formal industrial workers generate an annual Gross Value Added (GVA) of around ₹11.9 lakh, whereas informal workers produce a mere ₹1.4 lakh, an eightfold difference. This disparity not only limits income growth but also impedes overall economic inclusion.

The Indian Staffing Federation's Annual Report records approximately 7.3 million workers employed through temporary and flexi staffing companies, 7.5 million through facility management firms, and 20.5+ million through security services companies — together forming the backbone of organised, compliant employment outside traditional large-scale industry. Every one of these workers has a legal employer, receives minimum wages or above, and contributes to EPFO and ESIC. The average salary within flexi staffing stands at ₹22,000 per month — demonstrably above minimum wage floors.

The formal staffing industry offers a concrete pathway to address this crisis. Staffing firms possess the capacity to facilitate the transition of workers from the informal to the formal sector, thereby providing access to social security benefits, worker protection, and more stable employment indianexpress.com. This formalization is not merely a bureaucratic shift; it's a fundamental improvement in the quality of employment that empowers individuals and strengthens the economy.

A critical aspect where formal staffing can make a significant impact is in bridging the skill gap. India grapples with a considerable mismatch between the skills of its workforce and the demands of the labor market. Millions of job openings remain unfilled while many jobseekers are unemployed. Only a small fraction (4.69%) of India's workforce has undergone formal training, in stark contrast to developed nations where this figure is much higher. Formal staffing agencies can play a crucial role by providing training, upskilling, and placement services, aligning individuals with the evolving needs of various industries, including the rapidly growing IT/ITeS sector.

The impact of formal staffing extends to critical sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and retail. By providing a flexible and skilled workforce, these firms can help these industries adapt to changing production demands and absorb workers more effectively. This is particularly important for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), where high compliance costs often push employers towards informal hiring, despite leading to issues like high attrition and skill mismatches. Reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on staffing services, as proposed by the Indian Staffing Federation, could significantly incentivize formal hiring, making it more affordable for MSMEs and expanding social security coverage.

The growth trajectory of the sector validates its role as a formalisation engine. Fresh employment generation in the flexi staffing industry grew 12.3% year-on-year in FY25 with the total flexi workforce employed by ISF members rising by 220,000 to reach 1.9 million — driven by FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, health care, retail, logistics, banking, and energy sectors. In the last seven years, seven crore people have transitioned to more secure, formal jobs as tracked by EPFO — a transition in which the staffing industry has been a critical intermediary.

The staffing industry is the only form of formal employment witnessing double-digit growth year-on-year. Yet its penetration remains a mere 1.1% of the employable workforce of 505 million. This gap is not a market failure — it is a policy failure. High GST on manpower outsourcing services, regulatory ambiguity around principal employer liabilities, and insufficient skilling pipelines suppress the sector's capacity to absorb the very workers currently trapped in unpaid arrangements.

Many women engage in unpaid care work or informal employment due to the burden of domestic responsibilities and lack of formal opportunities. By providing formal jobs with security and potentially supporting structures like hostels for workers, formal staffing can help convert rising female labor participation into stable, dignified employment.

The scale of the current crisis is staggering. The number of women engaged in unpaid family work in agriculture alone surged from 23.6 million to 59.1 million between 2017–18 and 2024–25 — a near 150% increase in eight years. Nearly half of all women in agriculture today are unpaid family workers, and in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, over half of all women workers in agriculture remain entirely uncompensated. In rural India, 87% of unpaid household enterprise women workers are concentrated in agriculture and allied sectors — the most fragile, weather-dependent, and subsistence-driven segment of the economy.

The paradox is acute. India's female labour force participation rate rose almost 5 percentage points — from 37% in 2022–23 to 41.7% in 2023–24, the highest increase in four years — but this growth has been driven largely by self-employment, which is not indicative of consistent or well-paying work. In both rural and urban areas, the proportion of women in salaried jobs and casual labour has declined, while self-employment has increased. Rising participation numbers, stripped of wage quality, are a statistical mirage.

The current reliance on surplus informal labor also enables concerning trends, such as the exploitation of gig workers, casual and informal workers. These individuals, often crucial for public services and economic activity, frequently lack living wages and social security, facing precarious employment condition. Formalising these roles, whenever feasible and appropriate, would ensure that fundamental labor rights, fair pay, and social security are extended to these vital segments of the workforce.

India's demographic dividend represents a monumental opportunity, but it risks becoming a liability if the workforce remains trapped in low-productivity, informal employment. Economic growth without corresponding wage growth fuels inequality and social unrest. Therefore, formalisation, coupled with enhanced skilling initiatives, productivity improvements, and wage transparency, is not just a strategic economic choice but a national imperative for India to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth, raise its overall productivity, and ensure an equitable distribution of its economic prosperity.

India cannot formalise its workforce through welfare transfers alone. Scheme coverage does not replace wages. A domestic worker working in unorganised format, does not need a beneficiary card — she needs a legal employment relationship, a provident fund account, and a pay slip. Formal staffing, at scale, is the only institutional mechanism that delivers all three simultaneously.

The policy agenda is clear: Reduce friction for staffing firms operating in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, rationalise GST on manpower outsourcing, and embed staffing as a recognised channel under skilling and employment schemes. The unpaid labour crisis is real. The solution already exists. It just needs to be allowed to operate fruitfully towards nation-building (Viksit Bharat).

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Suchita Dutta, executive director, Indian Staffing Federation (ISF).