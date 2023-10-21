Direct selling: A path to women’s entrepreneurial journey

Women in India have battled a history of limited chances and insufficient resources for years. However, as society has progressed, we are currently witnessing a tremendous transformation in which women are actively participating in the workforce, alongside men. This major shift marks an important point in our society, reflecting a more inclusive and progressive outlook. Business

Towards this movement, direct selling industry has been playing a key role in driving the remarkable progress of women in India. The industry encourages women to start businesses by empowering them through mentoring. With the right tools and training, it enables and equips the women, helping them take up entrepreneurship and achieve financial independence. It helps women become successful market leaders, rather than only contributors. According to an estimate by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)-Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), given the right legislative support, India's potential for retail transactions in the direct selling sector might reach a value of ₹645 billion by 2025 and by the same year, this increase might open up self-employment prospects for more than 18 million people in India. The research also predicts that women may make up over 60% of network participants.

As women advance, they inevitably take on mentorship roles, creating a circle of inspiration that encourages other women to pursue their goals of starting their own businesses. Direct selling transforms them into influential catalysts for societal change as a result, shattering stereotypes and creating an environment where women can thrive as creative leaders and game-changers. Women empowerment has a positive ripple effect throughout the economy, as women's wages fuel growth and build a more equal financial landscape with reduced income discrepancies. Additionally, the expanding industry of direct selling excels at involving women in a setting that develops their marketing knowledge, communication skills, and mentoring skills. Through this association, businesses and individuals benefit from a motivated workforce that increases sales. Women's confidence is boosted through enriching workshops and projects, and they gain the knowledge required for success in their endeavours, particularly for those entering the workforce for the first time. This transformation is influencing today's and tomorrow's female entrepreneurs, propelling them to the status of trailblazers in the field of direct selling.

Direct selling enables women to maintain work-life balance, which is vital for women who have multiple commitments. Through this route, they can develop new skills, earn money, and work flexibly from the convenience of their homes. Exponential improvements develop over time with just a few hours of commitment every day, underscoring the viability of this route. Furthermore, direct selling takes little initial investment and has a low barrier to entry, making it an appealing career for women. This combination of opportunities, advice, and work results in large financial benefits, highlighting the sector's potential to encourage female entrepreneurship and independence. The rise of direct selling is a story of self-assurance, giving several women hope and the promise of a limitless future. The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) found that women are primarily driving the growth of India's direct selling industry, with about 53 percent of women entrepreneurs working in this field. These women, who actively participate in the nation's $1.5 billion (about ₹98.5 billion) industry, are the primary drivers behind the sector's expansion. They are involved in the marketing and sales of a wide range of goods. Over 56% of the total sales recorded by D2C (direct-to-consumer) enterprises in 2022 were driven by women, according to the Women's Day Insights study. There has been a striking increase in the number of women entrepreneurs in the economic world especially in Tier I, II, and III cities. The growing number of women working in this field is what makes this movement disruptive.

Finally, in the environment of direct sales, the importance of equity trumps gender disparities. Women from various backgrounds, including accomplished academics, single parents, talented professionals, and elderly, each make their own distinctive imprint on a background of possibilities. As these women rise, they boost the entire industry, combining new opportunities, skills, and economic empowerment to produce powerful and exciting results.

This article is authored by Gautam Bali, managing director, Vestige Marketing.

