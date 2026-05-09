How hospitality leaders are shaping future talent

India’s economic trajectory is increasingly being shaped not only by industrial output or digital expansion, but by the steady rise of its service economy. Within this, hospitality has emerged as a critical driver of both growth and employment, expanding far beyond metropolitan centres into pilgrimage circuits, leisure destinations and emerging urban clusters. This geographic spread reflects a broader transformation in the Indian economy—one that is becoming more consumption-driven, experience-oriented and regionally integrated. Yet, beneath this impressive expansion lies a deeper structural challenge that could determine the sector’s long-term contribution: the readiness of its workforce. Hospitality industry

The rapid growth of hospitality infrastructure has created a parallel demand for human capital at an unprecedented scale. Hotels, resorts and service establishments are not merely physical assets; they are environments where value is delivered through human interaction. This places workforce capability at the centre of economic productivity in the sector. However, a persistent gap between education and employability continues to limit this potential. While interest in hospitality careers remains high, many entrants struggle to adapt to the pace, complexity and expectations of live service environments. The issue is not a shortage of aspirants, but a mismatch between formal training and operational realities.

This disconnect signals a broader shift in how employment is understood within the Indian economy. The question is no longer confined to job creation, but extends to capability creation. As sectors like hospitality expand, their ability to absorb labour depends not just on the number of workers available, but on how effectively these workers can perform in real-world settings. This marks a transition from a quantity-driven model of employment to one that prioritises quality, consistency and adaptability.

In this context, traditional markers of employability—degrees, certifications and theoretical knowledge—are proving increasingly inadequate. What distinguishes a productive workforce in hospitality is the ability to operate under pressure, respond intuitively to customer needs, and collaborate seamlessly across functions. These are not skills that can be fully developed within classroom environments alone. They require immersion, repetition and exposure to real situations. As a result, experiential learning is emerging as a cornerstone of workforce development, not just within the sector but as a model with wider implications for the Indian economy.

The integration of education and employment is, therefore, becoming a necessary evolution. Rather than treating learning and work as separate stages, there is a growing recognition that they must function as a continuum. Models that allow students to engage with live industry environments while pursuing formal education are beginning to bridge the gap between theory and practice. This approach offers a dual advantage: learners gain practical competence and confidence, while employers benefit from a pipeline of talent that is already aligned with operational demands.

Industry-academia collaboration plays a crucial role in enabling this transition. Platforms such as Emversity illustrate how structured partnerships can align curriculum with industry needs, ensuring that learning remains relevant and application-oriented. This reflects a broader shift in the Indian economy, where employers are increasingly taking on the role of co-creators in the talent development process, rather than passive recipients of trained graduates.

At the same time, the emergence of continuous learning ecosystems is reshaping how skills are built and sustained. Digital platforms like SAP SuccessFactors and LinkedIn Learning are enabling personalised and flexible learning pathways that evolve alongside business requirements. However, the importance of human experience remains central. In a sector defined by service, qualities such as empathy, judgement and interpersonal sensitivity cannot be automated or standardised. They are cultivated through mentorship, observation and sustained engagement within organisational cultures.

The presence of experienced employees within organisations further strengthens this ecosystem. Long-tenured workforces act as repositories of tacit knowledge, transferring insights that cannot be codified into formal training modules. This intergenerational exchange enhances both individual capability and institutional resilience, contributing to a more stable and productive labour force.

Another significant dimension is the emphasis on multi-skilling and organisational agility. As hospitality operations become more complex, the ability of employees to understand and contribute across functions is becoming increasingly valuable. Cross-functional exposure not only improves efficiency but also aligns with the broader economic need for a flexible and adaptive workforce, capable of responding to shifting demands.

Importantly, the evolution of workforce strategies within hospitality also reflects a commitment to inclusivity. By expanding access to practical training and integrating financial support with learning opportunities, the sector is creating pathways for a more diverse range of participants. This aligns with the wider goals of the Indian economy, where inclusive growth depends on the ability to bring more people into productive employment.

Ultimately, the story of hospitality in India is no longer just about infrastructure, investment or expansion. It is about people. In a service-driven economy, the quality of human interaction defines value creation. As the sector continues to grow, its success will depend not on how many jobs it generates, but on how effectively it prepares individuals to perform those roles with confidence and competence. In this sense, hospitality offers a broader lesson for the Indian economy: sustainable growth is not merely built on scale, but on the depth of capability that supports it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gaurav Pokhariyal, executive vice president, human resources, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).