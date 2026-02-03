How India’s MSME sector is transforming for 2026

In 2025, the narrative of the Indian industry shifted. From silent participants to lead protagonists, the MSME sector became the talk of the town this year. Approximately 63 million MSMEs, fuelled by GST reforms, budget-led initiatives, positive festive season, tech adoption and AI seeping into their operations, MSMEs continued to march ahead and be a part of India’s growth story. Growth (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the calendar flips and we see 2025 tailwinds transitioning into opportunities for 2026, the MSMEs are all set for transformation with policy momentum and AI-driven enablement on their side, For 2026, the question is no longer if they'll grow, but how fast.

In 2026, AI will act as the internet-level catalyst for Indian MSMEs, transitioning from a back-office tool to a core strategic partner that levels the playing field against larger competitors. By adopting conversational AI with vernacular support, small businesses will tap into the power of regional language and AI-led assistants to deliver better customer experience, improve operational efficiency and analyse data for actionable insights.

As marketplaces like IndiaMART continue to pioneer intelligent matchmaking, MSMEs will find it easier to access profitable customer segments and optimise cash flow through real-time financial insights. All in all, Indian MSMEs will not play laggards in the game of AI, but will be the change-agents.

Last year saw some impressive changes, including the no tax up to 12LPA, GST reforms, and ease of compliance related to the Input Service Distributor (ISD)) mechanism and e-invoicing process, creating the audit trail. A slew of initiatives, including the introduction of credit cards, increased allocation under PLI, setting up centres of Excellence in AI, among others, saw light in the 2025 budget and should receive further focus in the 2026 budget as well.

Updated labour codes will also contribute towards making the sector more resilient, simplify compliance through faster approvals, digital processes, and reduced regulatory burden. Higher operational thresholds and flexible employment provisions will give MSMEs the agility to adapt quickly to changing business conditions. Coupled with comprehensive wage, social security, and welfare reforms extend protection and dignity to all workers.

Over the last 2 years, government-led finance schemes like the Credit Guarantee Scheme, PMEGP, SRI Fund, and PM Vishwakarma Kosh. etc. have eased access to capital and lowered the risk of lending for small enterprises. With bad-debt levels near five-year lows, MSME loans growing 14.8% in FY 2025, and the launch of Unified Lending Interface (ULI), we expect 2026 to be the UPI year of credit. Budget 2026 might address the credit concerns further.

The rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India is creating a powerful second-order effect for MSMEs. As over 2,000 GCCs establish second headquarters in India by 2026, they are sourcing IT services, facility management, and niche components from local MSMEs. Digital infrastructure (4G/5G, UPI, Aadhaar-enabled services), better roads and logistics, reverse migration is fuelling a new wave of entrepreneurship in smaller towns and rural areas. Today, more than 51% of MSMEs are already situated in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and these MSME clusters are becoming the new centre of manufacturing excellence. The China Plus One strategy is fuelling the demand for sectors such as electronics, textiles, and renewable energy.

Multiple govt-led initiatives, increased digital infrastructure, and a strong Indian tech stack paint a promising picture for MSMEs in 2026, but some roadblocks in the path remain. With lakhs of MSMEs entering into the digital space for growth and expansion, we need active measures for skill development, knowledge transfer and help sustain the tailwind around digital created during the pandemic. Access to timely finance remains a core area, which saw notable improvement in 2025, expected to further increase ease of doing business in 2026, owing to more government, banking and NBFC-led measures. By 2027, 15 million MSMEs are expected to actively buy and sell online, against 6 million today. For this number to be achieved, we are on the right path. With the right pace, support and tools at hand, MSMEs will continue to grow in the coming year as well.

A strong trifecta of digital infrastructure, policy reforms, and economic shifts unlocks new opportunities and generates substantial growth for the sector. The Indian MSME sector is entering a new phase where resilience and innovation will go hand in hand. It will be good to witness how the upcoming year brings newer avenues of growth for MSMEs, further bringing India one step closer to its dream of Viksit Bharat.

This article is authored by Dinesh Gulati, COO, IndiaMART InterMESH Limited.