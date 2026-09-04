Success in aluminum industry needs more than capital

India’s aluminium sector is entering a critical phase of expansion as rising domestic demand, emerging applications and global supply-chain shifts reshape the competitive landscape. However, converting this opportunity into sustained growth will require more than new smelters and higher production volumes. It will depend on the ability of existing producers to expand capacity while strengthening the integrated ecosystem that supports aluminium manufacturing. Aluminium. (REUTERS)

The aluminium sector is navigating considerable volatility, marked by fluctuations in global prices, changing trade flows and growing import dependence. In this environment, the continuity and timely execution of capacity expansion plans by Indian producers will be central to securing the country’s long-term aluminium ambitions. Against this backdrop, backward integration, cost competitiveness and access to critical raw materials will determine whether India can emerge as a reliable global aluminium hub.

Unlike many manufacturing businesses, where capacity can be added within a few years, an integrated aluminium business requires billions of dollars of investment, years of planning and execution, and an ecosystem that cannot be created overnight. Even for companies with access to capital, replicating a fully integrated aluminium value chain is a decade-long undertaking.

Encouraged by rapid demand growth, at around 9% CAGR over the last five years, all existing Indian players – Vedanta Aluminium, Hindalco and Nalco – are planning to increase their capacity. For example, Vedanta Aluminium, with decades of investment across mining, refining, smelting, captive power, logistics and downstream manufacturing, plans to double its production capacity to 60 lakh tonnes per annum and become among the lowest-cost aluminium producers globally. From around 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), domestic aluminium production capacity is expected to take India’s primary aluminium production capacity to 7.2 MTPA by FY30 and around nine MTPA by FY33, as per the Aluminium Vision Document, released by the Ministry of Mines last year. The capacity additions, both brownfield and greenfield, will additionally brighten India’s prospects in the global market.

Due to its unique combination of lightweight, strength, corrosion resistance, and recyclability, aluminium is indispensable across industries expected to dominate global investment over the next several decades, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and urban infrastructure. Few industrial materials today sit at the intersection of as many structural growth themes as aluminium.

Building aluminium production at scale is a complex, multi-stage undertaking requiring long-life bauxite reserves, alumina refining, captive power and coal, rail and logistics infrastructure, water, land, regulatory clearances. With years of engineering, commissioning and operational ramp-up involved, fully integrated projects can take nearly ten years to reach optimal production. As a result, incumbent players entering the next phase of growth are increasingly able to expand through brownfield projects, debottlenecking and operational optimisation-delivering incremental capacity at substantially lower capital intensity than a new entrant.

India's aluminium ambition will be decided in the mining lease and the refinery, not the pot line. Without parallel movement on bauxite clearances, captive power and secondary aluminium recovery, we risk building world-scale capacity that still runs on imported alumina.

Importantly, success depends not only on engineering capability but also on earning the confidence and support of local communities, securing multiple statutory approvals, and building an ecosystem that can operate reliably over decades. In other words, capital alone is not enough.

The existing aluminium companies must continue to invest in backward integration-securing captive bauxite mines, expanding alumina refining capacity, developing captive coal assets and strengthening power security.

This article is authored by Nikhil Raj, development economist & director, Sustainable Outcomes.