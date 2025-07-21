Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

The blue revolution in India

ByRaya Das, Sanchit Gupta , Ashok Gulati
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 05:38 pm IST

This paper is authored by Raya Das, Sanchit Gupta and Ashok Gulati, ICRIER, New Delhi.

India’s agriculture and allied sector grew at an average annual rate of 4.6% in gross value added (GVA) terms from Financial Year 2010-11 (FY11) to FY23. Interestingly, during this period, fisheries and aquaculture witnessed a much faster growth of 8.2% while cereals increased by just 3% annually in terms of gross value of output (GVO). The rapid growth in inland fisheries and the increasing global demand for Indian fisheries position this sector as a key contributor to enhancing farmers’ incomes. This policy brief examines the key drivers of inland fisheries expansion in India over the last four decades and assesses its potential to strengthen rural livelihoods by diversifying income sources. Rising incomes, technological advances in seed production, strategic government support through initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and export growth, particularly of Litopenaeus Vannamei (L. Vannamei) shrimps, have driven the growth of India’s fisheries sector, showing a significant positive impact on GVA. It also highlights some of the challenges this sector faces, especially in terms of environmental issues, access to finance, and risk coverage. But overall, the research evidence shows significantly higher profitability of aquaculture—especially shrimp farming—compared to crop agriculture. Thus, this sector has a potential to play a transformative role in promoting inclusive and sustainable rural growth in India.

Fisherman mend their net at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai as several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next few days.(AFP)
Fisherman mend their net at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai as several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next few days.(AFP)

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Raya Das, Sanchit Gupta and Ashok Gulati, ICRIER, New Delhi.

News / HT Insight / Economic Policy / The blue revolution in India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On