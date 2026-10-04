The case for raising capital when the market is ready

For companies contemplating a major financial decision, timing can be as important as strategy. A strong balance sheet, healthy investor demand and favourable market conditions can create an opportunity that may not remain available indefinitely. Whether the decision involves a public listing, an equity offering or another form of capital raising, businesses are generally better placed to approach the market when they have the financial strength to choose their terms rather than when circumstances force their hand. Growth (Illustration: Abhimanyu Sinha)

The growing depth of India's capital markets is making such opportunities increasingly relevant. Household savings are finding their way into equities through mutual funds, systematic investment plans and direct investments at a scale that was far less common a decade ago. This growing pool of domestic capital gives businesses access to a broader investor base and reduces their dependence on a narrow group of private shareholders or lenders.

For companies with ambitious expansion plans, that access can be transformative. Large industrial projects, technology investments, infrastructure development and new businesses often require capital over several years. Relying exclusively on internal cash flows or borrowing can constrain the pace of expansion, particularly when multiple projects need funding at the same time. Equity markets offer another route, allowing companies to raise capital from a much wider pool of investors.

The advantage, however, is not simply the availability of money. A public market can also create greater transparency around the value of a business. Private companies are often valued through periodic transactions, analyst estimates or the value of comparable businesses. A listed company, by contrast, has a market price that is continuously assessed by investors. This process of price discovery can make previously difficult-to-measure value more visible.

The potential benefits are particularly significant for diversified business groups with interests across several sectors. A company may hold valuable stakes in other businesses or own assets whose worth is not immediately apparent from its private valuation. Bringing the parent or individual businesses to the public market can help investors understand how those assets contribute to overall value. The example of Tata Sons illustrates how a financially strong corporate parent can increasingly view public markets as a source of capital for long-term expansion rather than simply as an exit mechanism for existing shareholders.

Yet accessing public capital requires more than an attractive growth story. Investors ultimately assess the fundamentals of a company. Debt levels, cash generation, profitability, governance, capital allocation and creditworthiness all influence whether the market is willing to provide capital and at what valuation. This makes financial discipline an important prerequisite for strategic flexibility.

A company entering the market with a weak balance sheet may have limited negotiating power. It could be forced to accept an unfavourable valuation or raise more capital than it ideally wants to dilute. By contrast, a business with strong finances can decide whether to raise money, how much to raise and when to do so. It can use market access as a strategic option rather than a financial necessity.

Regulation can also play an important role in this process. Changes in listing requirements, ownership rules or financial regulations can alter the choices available to businesses. While regulatory intervention is sometimes viewed purely as a constraint, it can also encourage companies to reconsider structures that have remained unchanged for years. The most effective businesses are often those that convert such requirements into opportunities for greater transparency, stronger governance or improved access to capital.

This becomes increasingly important as India's economy moves towards more capital-intensive forms of growth. Semiconductor manufacturing, renewable energy, defence production, advanced technology, infrastructure and modern logistics all require significant investment and long development horizons. Financing these ambitions will require not only banks and institutional investors, but also increasingly sophisticated public markets.

At the same time, companies must recognise that favourable market conditions cannot be taken for granted. Investor sentiment changes, valuations fluctuate and liquidity can tighten rapidly. A business that delays a well-supported capital-raising opportunity may eventually find itself approaching the market under considerably less favourable circumstances.

The objective, therefore, should not be to raise capital simply because markets are available. It should be to build a business strong enough to access those markets on its own terms and to do so when the capital can generate meaningful long-term value.

India's expanding investor base provides an important opportunity in this regard. As more household savings move towards productive assets and domestic capital markets become deeper, financially sound companies have access to a pool of funding that can support growth at an unprecedented scale.

The broader lesson is straightforward: Capital markets work best when businesses approach them from a position of strength. A robust balance sheet creates choices, transparency builds confidence and timely access to capital can turn ambitious plans into sustainable growth. For companies preparing for their next phase, knowing when to enter the market may ultimately be just as important as knowing why they need it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gopal Malpani, founder, Malpani Consultants.