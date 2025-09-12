Why brands must re-architect engagement for Gen Z

Let’s start with a simple question: How many ads do you truly notice in a day? Not just glimpse, but pause to engage with? If the answer is “few,” you’re not alone. Today’s consumers, especially Gen Z, have become masters of the scroll-and-skip. The old playbook, rooted in broadcasting polished messages at scale isn’t just outdated; it’s actively alienating the generation shaping India’s next chapter of consumer growth. Empowerment vs exploitation: Balancing benefits and risks of social media for women's mental health in digital age (Photo by Freepik)

Amidst this backdrop, a powerful truth has emerged from India’s most comprehensive multi-platform attention study, and the findings are unequivocally clear, genuine human attention is the single most decisive factor in predicting business growth and brand impact. We’re talking about attention being 8x more effective than view-through rates at driving brand recall and 4x better at predicting brand favorability.

What makes this data truly disruptive is that it's not just measuring what people see; it’s measuring what actually sticks. For decades, brands operated on a simple premise, create compelling content, amplify it at scale, and trust that reach would translate to results. But today's consumers, especially India's 377 million Gen Zers, operate on entirely different principles. By 2030, this generation alone is projected to wield $12 trillion in spending power—a seismic shift in who holds the reins of India’s consumer economy.

This generation doesn’t just consume differently; they signal what all future consumption will look like. They’re highly selective, values-driven, and demand interactive experiences. We're not just witnessing a shift in platforms or formats but a fundamental reviewing of how people relate to brands and content.

People no longer just watch, scroll, or shop, they engage, curate, and influence. The algorithmic economy has made attention both scarce and strategic, forcing brands to earn every moment of consumer focus rather than assume it. Gen Z embodies this new reality. They don't consume based on brand push, they choose based on alignment, authenticity, and impact, gravitating toward content that celebrates cultural roots, embraces imperfection, and feels genuinely relatable.

This represents a complete rewiring of the consumer journey. The traditional marketing funnel linear, brand-controlled, and designed for passive consumption, is collapsing under a fluid, trust-based model where influence flows through peer networks, creator ecosystems, and community-driven conversations.

Data from a Snapchat-BCG study reveals the depth of this shift. 77% of Gen Z consumers in India report that immersive, interactive content helps them feel more connected to brands. When consumers feel empowered to add their own voice to a brand story, they transform from audiences into advocates.

What's emerging is a networked influence model where peer recommendations carry more weight than celebrity endorsements, where authentic creator partnerships outperform traditional advertising, and where community-driven discovery replaces brand-led awareness campaigns.

This consumption revolution is reshaping entire industries, forcing fundamental recalibrations in how businesses operate and engage with consumers. Success now depends on creating ecosystems where consumers can connect, create, and collaborate, rather than simply pushing messages to passive audiences.

Build for co-creation, not just consumption - Gen Z has sophisticated filtering mechanisms. They don't lack attention, they lack tolerance for one-sided communication. Interactive challenges spread organically because they're personally engaging. The winning strategy isn't about achieving perfection; it's about enabling participation.

Foster connections beyond campaigns: Winning brands are creating ecosystems where consumers can connect, create, and collaborate. They are not pushing messages but building communities. Not controlling narratives but enabling conversations.

Reframe attention as a relationship: The Attention Advantage study reveals that a mere 5% increase in genuine attention can double brand perception. Attention needs to be redefined—from a metric to measure to a relationship to nurture.

Make your values visible and actionable: Gen Z doesn't just want brands to talk about purpose, they want to see it reflected in partnerships, supply chains, and community investments. With a significant percentage of Gen Z drawing inspiration from social media, the alignment between stated values and demonstrated actions becomes immediately visible and socially amplified. Avoid mere signaling; invest in genuine impact.

Consumption is no longer linear or transactional, it’s emotional, cultural, and ideological. The brands that will succeed in this new paradigm will be those that are meaningful, measurable, and memorable. They will do this by embedding community-driven discovery, value-aligned partnerships, and participatory experiences into their core business model—not as add-ons, but as foundational elements.

This transformation is about understanding structural shifts in consumer behavior. Gen Z’s preferences are a preview of how all consumers will engage with brands in an increasingly connected, transparent, and community-oriented marketplace.

The opportunity is massive for business leaders willing to embrace this new operating system. Instead of chasing “more”—more views, more clicks, more impressions—the future belongs to brands that chase what matters: Real attention, real outcomes, and lasting connections.

This article is authored by Pulkit Trivedi, MD, Snap Inc, India.