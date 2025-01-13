Why transit-oriented development is the answer to global urban sprawl

Urban sprawl remains a pressing challenge in contemporary urban planning, exacerbating extended commute times, environmental degradation, and social isolation. Transit-oriented development (TOD) emerges as a pivotal solution, aiming to reshape urban landscapes by prioritising public transit, walking, and cycling while condensing development around transportation nodes. Urban Planning(Francesco Ungaro)

Urban land consumption has been significantly and consistently outpacing population growth over the last few decades. The World Bank reports that by 2030 an additional 1.2 million square kilometres of urban built-up area is expected to be developed worldwide. However, urban development is not always controlled. Urban sprawl, the uncontrolled and haphazard expansion of cities driven by car-centric development patterns, has rapidly become a global phenomenon. It has resulted in sprawling cities and, consequently, increased commute times, dependence on private vehicles, air pollution, and many other interrelated problems. TOD, a planning and development approach popularised in the 1970s in the city of Curitiba in Brazil, offers a paradigm shift in urban planning.

According to the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), TOD involves strategically designing land use and urban forms to prioritise and support the use of transit, walking, and cycling. This approach focuses on concentrating development around transportation hubs, facilitating easy and quick access to various urban amenities. Over time, TOD has demonstrated its effectiveness in fostering more liveable, sustainable, and people-centric urban environments across different global contexts.

The docklands of London's East End had been a major industrial and maritime hub for centuries but fell into disrepair and abandonment in the latter half of the 20th century due to changes in shipping and manufacturing practices. Developed on the site of the former West India Docks in East London, Canary Wharf was initially not well-connected to London's public transport network. However, as the area grew in importance as a business and residential hub, significant investments were made to improve its transportation links. It was a bustling area with over 120,000 people working and around 16,000 residents calling it home. In the late 1980s, a brownfield redevelopment project began on these derelict docklands.

Using a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the previously abandoned dock areas were transformed into a thriving mixed-use development within just over two decades, featuring high-rise offices, retail spaces, and leisure amenities. The PPP model allowed for the sharing of risks and costs between the public sector and private sector. The private sector provided the necessary financing and expertise, while the public sector contributed through land ownership, infrastructure development, and regulatory support. This coordination ensured that the redevelopment aligned with the broader urban planning goals and addressed the needs of the local community.

Today, the Jubilee Line and the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) serve Canary Wharf and other Docklands areas, linking to various parts of London. This is a testament to successful urban regeneration, blending modern business infrastructure with vibrant residential and recreational spaces, all supported by robust transportation links.

The absence of efficient public transportation in low-density urban centres often leads to a heavy reliance on private vehicles and, thus, increased traffic congestion, far-flung amenities, and air pollution. Arlington County, one such city situated across the Potomac River in Washington, DC, faced this exact problem along its 31.3-mile-long Metro Orange Line corridor, where uncontrolled growth resulted in car-centric development patterns. In the late 20th century, the areas flanking the corridor grew considerably, resulting in low-density, car-centric development patterns.

A strategic plan to direct growth along the Metro corridor was proposed in response to this issue. It envisioned clusters of urban villages around different transit nodes to encourage high-density, mixed-use development near Metro stations. These urban villages, such as Rosslyn, Clarendon, and Courthouse, were designed to be walkable, vibrant communities with a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces within each. These clusters, designed at a neighbourhood level, each serving as a focal point for development and community activities, played a key role in encouraging high-density living and reducing car dependency. Statistics show that 39% of those who live in the corridor take public transit to work, while another 10% walk, significantly reducing car dependency and associated emissions.

Urban sprawl contributes heavily to environmental degradation through the loss of green spaces, increased pollution from vehicle emissions, and encroachment onto ecologically sensitive areas. Located just south of Stockholm's city centre, Hammarby Sjöstad was previously a derelict industrial waterfront area, home to heavy industrial activities that caused significant air, water, and soil pollution through emissions, discharges, and improper waste disposal practices.

Rather than opting for traditional urban development, Stockholm embraced TOD principles to transform Hammarby Sjöstad into a model sustainable neighbourhood. The urban regeneration project focused on compact, high-density development, including a light rail system and bike paths, encouraging sustainable mobility and reducing private vehicles on the road. This investment in TOD ensured a vibrant, liveable neighbourhood.

Today, Hammarby Sjöstad provides housing to approximately 20,000 residents and uses only half the energy consumed by a typical urban development. Significant efforts have been made to preserve and enhance green spaces, including creating parks, wetlands, and natural habitats to promote biodiversity and provide recreational areas for residents.

While these case studies share the common goal of curbing urban sprawl and promoting sustainable living through TOD, they exhibit distinct approaches and characteristics. Canary Wharf and Hammarby Sjöstad represent large-scale brownfield redevelopments, transforming previously neglected areas into vibrant, mixed-use communities. In contrast, Arlington County's approach focused on directing growth along existing transit corridors, creating clusters of high-density development around transit nodes. Despite these differences, all three projects prioritise pedestrian-friendly design, integration with public transportation networks, and the creation of liveable, sustainable urban environments.

Currently, several other countries are actively embracing TOD principles. India's pilot TOD project, the East Delhi Hub, aims to create a sustainable urban environment in a part of Delhi known for haphazard urban planning and difficulty of access. Similarly, the Singapore government has unveiled plans for the Jurong Lake District, a major TOD project integrating multi-use spaces around a high-capacity transit network. In China, the city of Shenzhen is implementing TOD in its Longhua district, creating a compact, transit-oriented community with efficient public transportation connections.

TOD is not just a solution to urban sprawl; it is a comprehensive strategy that addresses economic, social, and environmental challenges, ensuring long-term urban sustainability and livability. As cities continue to evolve, the lessons learned from successful TOD projects should guide future urban development efforts, paving the way for a more sustainable and equitable future.

This article is authored by Dikshu C Kukreja, architect and urbanist, honorary consul general, Republic of Albania and managing principal, CP Kukreja Architects.