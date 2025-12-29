Cyber diplomacy: Next frontier of global peacekeeping

In times when digital borders are as critical as physical ones, cyber diplomacy has emerged as a vital geopolitical strategy to safeguard national sovereignty and maintain global peace. The exponential rise in cyber threats ranging from espionage and disinformation to infrastructure sabotage, has transformed cybersecurity from a technical concern into a geopolitical discourse. Cybercrimes that rise by the hour have become a global reality. Worse, these threats are set to surge due to advancements in AI, rapid digitalisation and increasing geopolitical global minefields that can make every enterprise extremely vulnerable. Consequently, cybersecurity firms are perpetually adapting to keep pace with the latest trends and evolving challenges of cyberattacks. India’s cybersecurity challenges can be divided into five buckets. (Shutterstock)

Cybercrime is no longer confined to isolated incidents; it is a global crisis. In 2025, the cost of cybercrime is projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually, making it the third-largest economy (if it were measured as a country) in the world after the US and China. These costs stem not only from financial losses but also from disruptions to national infrastructure, erosion of public trust, and threats to democratic institutions. The cyber threat tools are increasingly weaponised for disinformation campaigns, election interference, and impersonation of public officials, posing direct threats to national security.

Several nations have already faced the brunt of cyber warfare, revealing the urgent need to treat digital threats with the same seriousness as conventional military challenges. In 2022, India experienced a significant cyber threat when Chinese hacker groups reportedly targeted seven North Indian power grid systems, exposing vulnerabilities in its critical infrastructure. Ukraine has been a repeated victim of Russian cyber operations, particularly the NotPetya malware attack in 2017, which caused an estimated $10 billion in global damages and disrupted operations across sectors including energy, finance, and transportation. The US continues to face persistent threats from State-sponsored ransomware groups, with recent attacks targeting healthcare systems and defence infrastructure; groups like BlackSuit and Royal ransomware have compromised over 450 known victims in the US, including hospitals and public safety entities, extracting more than $370 million in ransom payments. Meanwhile, the UK has identified China as a dominant threat to its national cybersecurity, following breaches in government departments and coordinated campaigns targeting sensitive data and infrastructure. These incidents collectively underscore the evolving nature of global conflict, where cyber warfare is rapidly replacing traditional battlefield confrontations and demanding a new paradigm of international cooperation and cyber diplomacy.

Nations can help establish CyberPeace by integrating collaborative, rights-respecting, and resilient digital strategies into their governance frameworks. First, multi-stakeholder collaboration is essential. Governments must work with non-profits, academia, and the private sector to build inclusive cyber resilience. Second, embedding CyberPeace into national and international policy helps align digital governance with human rights; the US International Cyberspace & Digital Policy Strategy is a strong example of this approach. Third, strengthening global norms and diplomacy is vital. Fourth, information sharing and transparency among states and non-State actors helps reduce ambiguity and build trust. Finally, integrating human rights and humanitarian principles into cyber governance ensures that digital security does not compromise civil liberties.

S Jaishankar, the external affairs minister, has repeatedly tabled the evolving nature of national security at national and international forums. He rightly warns that AI and deepfakes are redefining the threat landscape, urging vigilance against foreign interference through the cyber domain. He advocates for a “whole-of-government” approach to national security, integrating cyber resilience into diplomatic, economic, and defence strategies. Cyber diplomacy involves establishing formal channels for threat intelligence-sharing, trust-building, and transparent communication between nations. It is a proactive measure to de-escalate tensions and prevent cyber conflicts from spiralling into real-world confrontations.

Cyber threats disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including small nations, low-income populations, and minorities. To ensure equitable protection, nations must promote digital literacy, vernacular cyber awareness, and inclusive safety education. Community centres, schools, and civil society must be empowered to build grassroots cyber resilience. India’s commitment to cybersecurity is reflected in its Tier 1 status in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, with a score of 98.49/100, placing it among the world’s most cyber-resilient nations. This achievement is backed by robust legal frameworks, technical infrastructure, and international cooperation. India’s initiatives include; The Information Technology Act (2000) and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (2023), establishment of CERT-In and sectoral CSIRTs for incident response, integration of cybersecurity education into school curricula and active participation in global forums like the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

The nature of warfare has shifted. Today, cyber warfare poses a greater threat than conventional border conflicts. Nations must recognise that protecting digital sovereignty is as crucial as defending territorial integrity. Cyber diplomacy offers a path forward, one that prioritises cooperation over confrontation, resilience over retaliation, and peace over polarisation.

This article is authored by Vineet Kumar, founder and global president, CyberPeace Foundation.