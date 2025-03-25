India must achieve complete self-reliance in cybersecurity

In an era where digital connectivity is the backbone of national infrastructure, cybersecurity has evolved from being a mere information technology (IT) concern to a fundamental aspect of national defence. The demand for cybersecurity solutions in India is projected to reach $ 12.9 billion by 2030, with approximately 60% attributed to products and the rest to services. However, India remains heavily reliant on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), primarily from the United States (US), Israel, and the European Union (EU). This dependency raises significant concerns in the context of national security, economic growth, and geopolitical stability. Cybersecurity. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Why self-reliance in cybersecurity is crucial:

· National security concerns: As India transitions into a digitally integrated economy, essential services such as energy grids, communication networks, transportation, and manufacturing are increasingly reliant on cyber infrastructure. Cybersecurity is no longer an auxiliary function but an integral component of national defence.

· Geopolitical considerations: India’s dependence on foreign cybersecurity technologies from countries with which it shares complex or strained relations—such as China (for hardware and components), Russia (for defence hardware), and the US, Israel, and the EU (for advanced software)—creates potential risks. Backdoors and hidden vulnerabilities in these foreign products can be exploited by adversaries, jeopardising India’s strategic interests.

· Economic imperatives: A thriving domestic cybersecurity industry can not only secure India’s critical infrastructure but also contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth by creating high-value jobs, fostering innovation, and reducing forex outflows.

India’s critical infrastructure comprises Operational Technology (OT) software and hardware that manage essential services such as power plants, dams, railway signalling, and mobile networks. Traditionally, OT environments operated in isolated settings to prevent cyber risks. However, with the advent of Industry 4.0, IT-OT integration has expanded the attack surface. Between 2013 and 2020, state-sponsored cyber sabotage on critical infrastructure increased by an alarming 3900%, highlighting the urgent need for self-reliant cybersecurity solutions.

Countries worldwide are prioritising domestic cybersecurity capabilities. Canada, for instance, recently released a white paper outlining the risks posed to its critical infrastructure due to reliance on foreign technologies. Key recommendations included nationwide skill development and the creation of indigenous OT security products. Similar models have been successfully implemented in Israel, which has built a robust cybersecurity ecosystem through government-backed initiatives and global expansion of its security solutions.

To achieve absolute self-reliance in cybersecurity, India must focus on the following strategic pillars:

· Research and Development (R&D) initiatives: An overall Increase in investment in deep R&D for cybersecurity solutions with gainful collaboration between IITs, startups, and government bodies to develop indigenous cybersecurity IPs. Alongside it is advisable to focus on micro-niche areas such as energy and waterways security.

· Leveraging deep tech startups: We have to encourage Indian startups to develop full-stack cybersecurity products and prioritising startups like WhizHack Technologies that have successfully built and deployed indigenous OT security solutions.

· National security strategy: Integrating cybersecurity into India’s comprehensive national security framework is the need of the hour. Perhaps mandating the use of domestically developed cybersecurity products for critical infrastructure will give the domestic industry a leverage while employing foreign cybersecurity products can come into play only when there are no Indian alternatives in the market.

· Policy framework and regulation: We have to establish a regulatory framework that prioritises Indian cybersecurity solutions with involvement of key stakeholders, including the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), IITs, Indian OEMs, MeitY, NCSC, and DSCI. Alongside we must have regular Proof-of-Concept (PoC) trials to benchmark Indian solutions against global counterparts.

· Public awareness and education: This is most underrated measure but will go a long way in building resilience. Addressing the skilled workforce gap in cybersecurity (currently over four million professionals) will help us counter the ever-evolving landscape of attacks. We can start by implementing large-scale cybersecurity training programmes across higher and technical education institutions and overall cultivating a culture of cybersecurity self-reliance and nationalistic responsibility.

Achieving cybersecurity self-reliance will have profound positive implications for India:

· Employment growth: A robust cybersecurity industry will generate thousands of high-skilled jobs across R&D, product development, and security operations.

· Business expansion: Indigenous cybersecurity firms will scale globally, contributing to India’s position as a leader in cybersecurity solutions.

· Gross Domestic Product impact: A self-reliant cybersecurity sector will reduce forex outflows and contribute significantly to India's economic growth.

India stands at a critical juncture where technological self-reliance is no longer an option but a necessity. By leveraging its deep talent pool, cost-effective innovation capabilities, and neutral geopolitical stance, India has the potential to become a dominant force in cybersecurity, particularly in securing critical infrastructure. The global cybersecurity market for critical infrastructure is projected to be worth over $71 billion by 2032—India must seize this moment to establish itself as a key player.

With the right policy framework, investment in deep-tech innovation, and public-private collaboration, India can transform its cybersecurity landscape, ensuring both national security and long-term economic resilience.

This article is authored by Kaushik Ray, co-founder & COO, WhizHack Technologies.