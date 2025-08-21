Rewiring security from the ground to cyberspace

In today’s India, the threat to internal security is no longer confined to battlefields or borderlands. It often begins with a phone call, a phishing link, or a message on social media. Cyber fraud, once a sporadic nuisance, has evolved into an organised ecosystem that preys on ordinary citizens. Digital era(Shutterstock)

To counter this, the ministry of home affairs established the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a nodal body that has stitched together police stations, banks, and telecom networks. Helplines now handle nearly 60,000 calls a day, and coordinated action has blocked thousands of fraudulent SIM cards and digital identities. These are the less visible but deeply consequential battles that define India’s security today.

In 2024 alone, 36.37 lakh cases of financial fraud were reported through these platforms, and nearly ₹5,500 crore were recovered via mechanisms under I4C. But cyberspace is only one of the many frontiers in India's internal security framework.

It is in navigating these challenging frontiers that home minister Amit Shah has left a distinct mark. On August 5, 2025, he became India’s longest-serving home minister, surpassing LK Advani’s record. His tenure has not only been about longevity but about recalibrating what internal security means in the 21st century—stretching from the digital sphere to the fight against narcotics, terrorism, and organised crime. Over the last decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently underlined that internal security is the cornerstone of national progress. The milestone represents a sustained attempt to redefine how the State secures itself in an era where threats are as likely to emerge from a keyboard or a cartel as from a militant stronghold.

Among the most pressing of these challenges has been the drug menace, often described as the death crescent and death triangle in global narcotics corridors. The home ministry rolled out a coordinated crackdown by linking state police forces, customs, and intelligence agencies through a common database. From Gujarat’s ports to the Indo-Myanmar border, seizures of heroin, methamphetamine, and synthetic drugs have surged. But the war on drugs has never been only about addiction—it has been about cutting off the financial lifelines that sustain extremist networks.

That overlap between narcotics and extremism comes into sharper focus in the fight against terrorism. Since 2019, the government has pushed for tighter anti-terror laws and greater financial scrutiny of terror networks. Agencies have used data analytics to choke the flow of funds to extremist outfits. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has widened its footprint, while grassroots intelligence-sharing has strengthened strike responses.

This doctrine has been most visibly tested in Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, there was a delicate security transition aimed at normalising daily life while keeping militancy under check. Though challenges remain, incidents of stone-pelting and organised street violence have declined sharply. Simultaneously, investment summits and infrastructure pushes were positioned as part of the security doctrine—treating economic stability as a counterweight to separatism.

What ties these stories together is a shift in India’s approach to internal security: Moving from reactive responses to building robust institutions that can adapt to evolving threats. Whether through cyber surveillance, drug enforcement, or counter-insurgency, the focus has been on designing structures that endure beyond individual crises.

As India looks ahead, the challenge will be to preserve these gains while remaining vigilant to new vulnerabilities. If the past six years have been about resetting the foundations, the next phase must be about building resilience.

This article is authored by Divya Dhingra, PhD, IIT Delhi.