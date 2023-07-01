A 25-year-long struggle for a toilet

A month ago, while researching for an article I came across a Gender Equality(HT Photo)

curious piece of news. Women lawyers in the Nilgiris district in

Ooty, Tamil Nadu had been petitioning for toilets at their workplace

for the last 25 years. Imagine. That is a quarter of a century.

It took years of petitions and much angst to be heard. Finally, on June

26, 2023, the Nilgiris District Bar Association (NDBA) inaugurated a

special room for women lawyers at the Combined District Court

Complex, which had been completed in June 2022. While boasting of

several amenities and facilities, it still had no toilets for women

lawyers.

This action of NDBA was a result of a direction by the Supreme

Court (SC), after several petitions by the Nilgiris Women Lawyers

Association, ignored over years. This year, the lawyers appealed to

the National Commission for Women who then urged the Madras

high court to take immediate cognisance of this omission. On June

13, 2023, the Women Lawyers’ Association of Nilgiris informed the

SC that they were allotted two rooms and a toilet for their use.

It boggles the mind that the NDBA, with 47 women lawyer

members, did not see fit to provide a toilet for them in the new

facility, forget the old facility, despite the protests and request from

25 years. But then, this is not surprising.

The world of work and workplaces outside the home has been the

domain of men. Even when women entered the workplace in small

and large numbers, there was little thought that they might need a

toilet. A separate toilet.

This insensitivity to women’s health and sanitation needs extends

from not recognising or ignoring the fact that women might need,

not special treatment, but provisions for their differences. Women

need to urinate more often than men, and more so during their

menstrual cycles and when they are pregnant. Every adult woman

menstruates once a month, except when she is pregnant or

menopausal. She needs a bin to dispose of her sanitary napkins

tampon during this period. It is often rare to find such disposal bins

in workplaces or public toilets.

Lack of access to toilets means women hold their urine for long hours,

at times the full day due to lack of toilet facilities. This has several

severe consequences on women’s kidneys and bladders, bacterial

infections in the urinary tract and overall health due to being unable to

eliminate waste through urination.

In a land of differences, status matters and in workplaces, toilets are

provided for executives, support staff and further support staff, who

often do not count at all. The expectation is that staff from lower

classes and castes will just have to figure out what to do, and this is,

in most cases open urination and defecation. Even if there are public

toilets, men often seem to prefer the outdoors. This is something

women cannot and do not do.

Lack of attention to proper toilets, for people, has to do with our

attitudes to bodily material that is impure and notions of purity

versus impurity. Traditionally in India, people urinated and

defecated in the open, in forests and jungles, as there was ample

greenery, and the population was small. With urbanisation, and

migration to the cities and urban areas, toilets, in homes, public and

workplaces are an innovative idea. In rural areas too. While there is

some residual resistance to having toilets in close proximity to

homes, the primary question is: Who will clean the toilets?

The caste system delegates the job of waste removal of any kind to

the lowest caste. From birth, Hindus learn about pollution and

purification rituals spelt out in the religious texts, passed down

generations. In modern India, we need to review if they make sense.

Hierarchy and patriarchy then go hand in hand in perpetuating

rituals and beliefs that may not be relevant today. Most toilets where

they exist, could be better maintained, with separate facilities for

women.

If toilets in workplaces are a challenge, the situation is mirrored in

homes and public places. According to the National Family Health

Survey (NFHS) survey of 2019-21, 19% of households do not use any

toilet facility, and 11% of urban households use a shared facility,

contrasting with 7% of rural households.

Since 2014 India embarked on the most ambitious national

programme, the Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) to

eliminate open defecation. By 2019, toilet access was provided at

home to over 105 million additional rural households, and technically

over 500 million people across 630,000 villages had the opportunity

to be pulled out of the practice of open defecation.

Back to workplace toilets: A 2019 survey by Action Aid India found

that 9% of young working women reported toilets in their workplaces,

but only 67% had access to them; toilets were not separated from the

washrooms for men; there were no dustbins or hand washing

facilities. The remaining 8% who did not have access to toilets in

workplaces, used pay toilets in transit points or had to control their

bladder till they reached home.

On August 15, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address

on India’s Independence Day, shared his ambitions of India becoming

a developed country by 2047 when the country will celebrate 100

years of Independence. While many government programmes for

decades focused on sanitation and health, more attention can be paid

to what in India we call ‘mindset’ or how we can change Indian hearts

and minds on health and sanitation. Governance is about providing

adequate infrastructure for citizens to live healthy and productive

lives. Citizen responsibility lies in rethinking beliefs and traditions

that may not be relevant in the present. The two must meet.

The 25-year struggle of the Nilgiris women lawyers is an important

case study as to how and why despite laws and protocols, it is so

difficult to get a facility so basic to women’s participation in the

workforce and the economy.

This article is authored by Anita Anand, communications and development specialist, New Delhi.

