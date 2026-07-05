Why women in consulting still have to prove themselves

Management consulting has long been a male-dominated profession. In India, the gender ratio has improved considerably over the years, but women remain underrepresented, particularly in manufacturing and heavy industries. Working women (Pixabay/Representative)

Part of the reason lies in assumptions that were once widely accepted. Consulting was seen as a profession requiring constant travel, long hours, and assignments in remote locations. It was often presumed that women would neither want nor be able to take on such roles. While these perceptions may have reflected the realities of an earlier era, they are increasingly out of step with today's workplace. Women today are leading projects across industries, travelling extensively, and taking on challenging assignments.

Yet many women consultants will recognise a familiar experience: Walking into a room and sensing that they need to establish their credibility before their expertise is fully accepted. Occasionally, it manifests in assumptions about who is leading the engagement or who holds the decision-making authority.

I have experienced some of these situations myself. However, I have also seen how quickly perceptions change when organisations consciously create an environment of inclusion.

This is particularly evident in traditionally male-dominated industries that are making an effort towards inclusivity. Leading organisations such as Jindal Steel are actively working to increase women's participation across functions that were once considered exclusively male domains. Consider the transformation taking place across sectors such as metals and mining. Hindustan Zinc, led by Priya Agarwal Hebbar, has an all-women underground mining rescue team that would have been almost unimaginable a few decades ago.

When people regularly see women operating mines, managing plants, leading supply chain transformation, or developing innovative products, it becomes easier to accept women as experts, advisors, and consultants. What once seemed unusual gradually becomes normal.

Leadership plays a critical role in accelerating this change. In several assignments throughout my career, I have worked with senior leaders who made it clear from the outset that expertise and contribution mattered more than gender. Their sponsorship and endorsement helped establish credibility quickly, and once that happened, I found teams at every level to be cooperative, respectful, and focused on the outcome itself.

This is why the conversation about women in consulting should not be limited to discussing barriers alone. Yes, unconscious bias exists. Yes, there are moments when women are asked, explicitly or implicitly, to prove they belong in the room. These realities should be acknowledged and addressed.

At the same time, progress deserves recognition. Organisations are changing. Leadership attitudes are evolving. More women are entering fields that were previously closed to them. And increasingly, clients are evaluating consultants on the basis of insight, execution, and results rather than preconceived notions.

Ultimately, consulting is a profession built on trust and outcomes. Credibility may sometimes take longer to establish for women, particularly in traditional industries. But once established, it rests on the same foundation as it does for anyone else: The ability to solve problems, create value, and deliver results.

We are not there yet. But we are moving in the right direction. And with every woman who leads a mine, runs a factory, advises a board, or transforms a business, the next generation will spend less time proving they belong, and more time creating impact.

Much of the discussion around women in leadership focuses on representation. While representation is important, it is only part of the equation. Simply increasing the number of women in consulting does not automatically create an environment where every professional is evaluated purely on capability and contribution.

The consulting industry has changed significantly over the past two decades. More women are entering business schools, joining consulting firms, leading client engagements, and occupying senior leadership positions than ever before. Diversity and inclusion have become mainstream corporate priorities, and organisations increasingly recognise the value of diverse perspectives in decision-making. 48% of Accenture’s global workforce comprises women, with a slighter higher representation in India.

Recognising the challenge of the ‘leaky pipeline’ i.e. the gradual loss of female talent at successive leadership levels, firms such as Accenture, EY, and others have invested in mentorship, sponsorship, flexible work arrangements, and return-to-work programs. The challenge today is less about attracting women into consulting and more about ensuring that talented professionals remain and progress through the leadership ranks rather than gradually exiting along the way.

Real progress occurs when organisations move beyond viewing diversity as a metric and begin viewing it as a business advantage. Diverse teams bring different experiences, perspectives, and approaches to problem-solving. They often challenge conventional thinking and identify risks or opportunities that more homogeneous teams may overlook.

One encouraging development is organisations are increasingly focused on expertise, execution capability, and measurable results. The question is becoming less about who is presenting the recommendation and more about whether the recommendation solves the problem.

This shift benefits the consulting profession as a whole. It creates an environment where credibility is built through insight, preparation, and results rather than hierarchy or stereotypes. Clients ultimately care about whether a consultant can help improve performance, solve a critical challenge, or create sustainable business value.

At the same time, organisations must recognise that progress requires active effort. Bias is not always intentional. Many assumptions are unconscious and deeply embedded within organisational cultures. Addressing them requires awareness, leadership commitment, and a willingness to evaluate people based on contribution rather than comfort.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ira Gilani, director, Goldratt Bharat.