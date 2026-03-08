Women are at the heart of India’s new travel growth story

Give to Gain, the theme of International Women’s Day 2026, reminds us that when women participate in the economy, the benefits extend far beyond the individual. India’s travel sector is seeing this effect in real time. As women travel more frequently, and differently, this is increasingly shaping the kind of stays and experiences they seek. At the same time, a growing number of women are stepping into hosting; creating new income streams, supporting local livelihoods and raising the bar for hospitality. Together, these shifts are influencing the next phase of India’s tourism growth. Women traveller (HT representative)

Across India, more women are now choosing to travel--for leisure, work, personal milestones or for pure exploration. This growing autonomy as travellers reflects the impact of stronger financial independence, flexible work models and shifting social norms. Additionally, trip planning has become easier and more accessible, thanks to digital platforms offering features like authentic peer reviews, greater transparency in communication, and more resources to inform planning decisions. These make it easier for women to explore confidently, whether near or far.

The economic ripple effect of this growing momentum within the domestic travel industry is clear. In 2025, a typical woman host in India earned over ₹160,000 on Airbnb. For many of these women, hosting began as supplemental income. But over time, it can become a steady revenue stream that supports household stability, family development and long-term savings.

But the tangible impact transcends a single host’s household. According to an Oxford Economics report, Airbnb activity contributed ₹113 billion to India’s GDP and supported 111,000 jobs, generating ₹24 billion in wage income in 2025. This showcases a much larger insight. Host earnings circulate within the local community, funding property upkeep, hiring neighbourhood cleaners and drivers, purchasing from local suppliers and sustaining small businesses.

Furthermore, when Indian women travel and book homestays, they explore neighbourhoods, support small businesses and engage with local communities. The benefit that creates goes well beyond one person, or one family, it creates income opportunities for a whole community.

Take for example the story of Anne, who started hosting in her late fifties. Anne invested her savings to add rooms to her home in Meghalaya, listing them on Airbnb to build a stable livelihood. As her homestay grew, so did the impact on her local community. A local driver who began with one small car now runs a small fleet and employs others, neighbourhood shops supply provisions for her guests, and a young woman from the community works on housekeeping. Anne’s journey shows how women hosts can create financial security not only for themselves, but in the communities around them as well.

Beyond economics, women hosts also play a role in preserving and sharing local culture. In Goa, mother and daughter Bina and Simi have turned their home into a space where guests experience local art, food and everyday susegad life. Through the way they welcome guests, recommend neighbourhood experiences and showcase local craft, women hosts keep regional identity visible, valued, and alive.

Given these clear benefits to individuals, communities, and local tourism ecosystems - how then does India support more women to take this step?

Helping aspiring women hosts to develop the right skills and boost their confidence--especially for first-time entrepreneurs in smaller towns and rural communities, can provide the all-important first step. For instance, we have partnered with state tourism bodies and local organisations like the Goa Tourism Department and the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), to create structured training and mentorship programs to equip women hosts with practical skills in guest communication, digital literacy and responsible hosting practices. Offering these resources can lower entry barriers and help women see hospitality not as an informal side activity, but as a scalable business opportunity.

As India’s tourism economy expands, women will continue to greatly influence both demand and supply. Women travellers are shaping demand for stays that feel welcoming and deeply rooted in local culture, while women hosts are opening their homes with warmth, authenticity, and a distinctive sense of care. Each new host brings more than a place to stay; she creates an entry point into the tourism economy for herself and those around her. She brings her skills, stories and local networks into the market, opening space for family members, neighbours and small businesses to thrive.

Women’s choices to explore, to host and to invest in travel experiences will shape how value is created and shared in India’s travel economy. Give to Gain reflects this momentum. India’s next chapter of tourism growth will be written in large part by the women who choose to step into it.

This article is authored by Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, country head, India and Southeast Asia, Airbnb.