Women in manufacturing: Engineering India’s next industrial leap

As India steers its way towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, another impactful revolution is unfolding--on shop floors, in research and development labs, and inside control rooms across the country. Women are increasingly stepping into core engineering and industrial leadership roles, strengthening the depth and resilience of India's manufacturing ecosystem.

This represents a marked improvement over past decades, when manufacturing and core engineering roles were largely male-dominated. I call it an improvement because there is still a long way to go, but progress matters more than perfection. It’s encouraging to see how the rising participation of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is translating into better representation in areas like metallurgy, automation, quality engineering, and research and development, pointing to a more balanced and resilient industrial future.

India’s education foundation is supporting this transition. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), India’s overall female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) stood at 35.3% in December 2025, a meaningful jump after years of stagnation. India’s STEM pipeline is also expanding steadily. According to UNESCO Institute for Statistics data, women constitute approximately 43% of STEM graduates in India, one of the highest shares globally. There is, however, a significant drop in women’s participation rates at the joining level vis-à-vis leadership roles but we will come to that later.

More and more studies underscore that higher female participation is not merely a diversity objective but a strategic imperative. Expanding women’s representation in technical and operational roles is essential to accelerating digital transformation, strengthening innovation capability, and building future-ready industrial capacity. Even in my personal experience, I have seen how diverse teams bring sharper problem-solving, greater operational discipline, and a more collaborative approach to complex industrial challenges.

It is especially encouraging to see the shift from entry-level inclusion to leadership presence. Women are now leading metallurgy research, automation projects, supply chain optimisation and plant operations. In industries such as stainless steel manufacturing, process optimisation and quality control demand data-driven decision-making and collaborative leadership. These are domains where diverse teams consistently outperform homogeneous ones.

Organisations are doing their parts to reshape the culture that enables this transition, challenging outdated paradigms. Initiatives such as return to work that help women re-enter the workforce after career breaks, structured learning & mentoring tracks that prepare them for leadership roles, or even unconscious bias trainings to create more equitable evaluation are making a meaningful difference. This shift is clearly visible in the growing presence of women in core manufacturing roles, who are not merely integrating into existing industrial systems, but actively reimagining them – bringing sharper perspectives on safety standards and collaborative workforce models that are redefining how modern manufacturing operates.

The manufacturing environment itself has evolved over the years to support this rise. Women now constitute roughly 18 to 20% of India’s manufacturing workforce. As Industry 4.0 technologies become embedded into daily operations, the nature of work in manufacturing is becoming skill-intensive and knowledge-driven rather than just physical labour, with plants being increasingly driven by automation, digital monitoring, and precision engineering. This transition naturally opens the door for a more diverse workforce where traditional stereotypes don’t stand anymore.

In the coming decade, manufacturing competitiveness will depend on innovation velocity and sustainability performance. Women engineers and technologists are increasingly contributing to energy optimisation, waste reduction, product innovation, as well as digital transformation initiatives.

Industrial innovation thrives where multiple viewpoints converge. As global supply chains continue to align with ethical and environmental standards, companies that demonstrate inclusive and equitable workforce practices enhance their international credibility. Gender-balanced leadership is therefore not only a social imperative but also a strategic one.

India’s ambition to emerge as a $5 trillion economy is intrinsically linked to sustained manufacturing expansion and value-added industrial growth. Delivering on that vision demands full utilisation of the nation’s human capital base, not a partial one. The increasing presence of women in core manufacturing functions is reinforcing India’s industrial competitiveness at a structural level, reshaping decision-making cultures on the shop floor as well as in corporate boardrooms. According to McKinsey Global Institute, enabling 68 million additional women to enter India’s workforce could potentially add up to $700 billion to national GDP.

These are not marginal gains; they represent macroeconomic leverage of national significance. Industry, therefore, has a responsibility to build structured ecosystems that encourage young women to pursue manufacturing careers, through skilling pipelines, workplace safety frameworks, flexible policies, and leadership pathways. Equally important is changing long-standing perceptions about what a manufacturing career looks like as today’s functioning isn’t just about machines and manual effort but about technology, analytics and innovation.

This article is authored by Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless.