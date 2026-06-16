Acquisition architecture of defence-industrial autonomy

In the present climate of geopolitical uncertainty, defence preparedness has taken centre stage in the policymaking of many nations as they are getting drawn into some form of conflict. India has not been immune from this climate as seen last year with Operation Sindoor, and the government has been taking measures to make the country better prepared for the future. It is in this context one should view the Draft Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 which aims to align procurement with a more demanding security environment, a growing domestic defence-industrial base, and the technological character of modern warfare. The Ministry of Defence has described Draft DAP 2026 as a framework intended to promote jointness, Atmanirbharta, integration, force modernisation and faster acquisition with scaling of production. It is proposed to replace DAP 2020 and to strengthen institutional preference for the Buy Indian, Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured category. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (File)

Till recently, India outsourced significant amounts of equipment of its Armed Forces from foreign manufacturers. But now the country has made a clear choice to change this process and ensure to design, produce, upgrade, integrate and sustain the military systems it needs. The Draft DAP 2026 is important because it seeks to move defence procurement away from a transactional model of buying platforms towards a system that supports capability creation, industrial depth and long-term strategic autonomy. The draft also seeks to handle crucial matters including faster acquisition of equipment with short technology cycles, spiral design and procurement of major platforms, and greater use of indigenous military material.

One of the notable changes in modern conflict is the increased prevalence of software including sensors, electronic warfare suites, datalinks, secure communications, weapons integration and upgrade authority. This is where the need for replacing imported systems with indigenous ones becomes very important. A fighter aircraft, warship, missile system or unmanned platform is not strategically autonomous simply because it is assembled domestically. It becomes autonomous only when the user country has sufficient control over design data, integration interfaces, software upgrades, lifecycle support and future modification. This is why the older distinction between “made in India” and “controlled by India” has become operationally important. The Draft DAP 2026 embeds a deeper sovereignty test into the indigenisation philosophy. It asks not only where a platform is manufactured, but who retains the source code, who holds upgrade authority, and who owns the design data required to modify the platform after induction. Even in exceptional cases of purchasing foreign equipment, an accompanying make or design and development proposal would be required.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has framed this as a shift from “Made in India” to “Owned by India”. To many, this may sound rhetorical, but it is more than that. A platform manufactured at HAL under licence, with control software written in Moscow, Paris or Tel Aviv, remains a foreign capability for every operational purpose that matters. The new framework recognises this and seeks to price it into procurement decisions.

This matters because military platforms are not static assets. Their relevance depends on periodic upgrades, new weapons integration, software patches, electronic warfare library updates, sensor improvements and interoperability with other platforms. If India cannot independently modify or upgrade a system, its autonomy remains limited even when production takes place within the country. Draft DAP 2026’s emphasis on indigenous design, higher indigenous content, technology readiness levels and design-development obligations should, therefore, be seen as an attempt to shift from domestic production towards domestic control.

A very important boost to the reform proposals has been the financial provisions. The ministry of defence has been allocated ₹7.85 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026–27, the highest allocation among all ministries and a 15.19% increase over the FY 2025–26 budget estimates. Of this, ₹1.39 lakh crore has been earmarked for procurement from domestic defence industries, amounting to around 75% of the capital acquisition budget. This is a strong demand signal, but demand alone will not create capability unless procurement timelines are predictable, orders are credible, and contracts reward domestic design rather than mere domestic assembly.

India’s defence production base has expanded considerably over the last few years. Annual defence production reached about ₹1.50 lakh crore in FY 2024–25, an 18% increase over the previous year and around 90% higher than FY 2019–20. The private sector’s contribution has also increased, though defence public sector undertakings and other public sector entities continue to account for the larger share. Defence exports reached ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024–25, with the government targeting ₹3 lakh crore in annual defence manufacturing and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029.

The aforementioned figures show that India has moved beyond the first stage of indigenisation. The more difficult stage is now ahead: design depth, sub-system capability, testing infrastructure, certification capacity and systems integration. It is in this stage that Draft DAP 2026 aims to make an impact. It reduces procurement categories from five to four, raises indigenous content requirements, defines indigenous design more clearly, introduces technology readiness level-based categorisation, and creates new routes such as Low-Cost Capital Acquisition and Long Term Bulk Acquisition. These changes are important because India’s acquisition system has often treated all procurement in a similar procedural manner, even when the technology cycles involved are very different. A drone swarm, an electronic warfare module, an AI-enabled surveillance tool and a major combat platform cannot be acquired through identical timelines and risk assumptions.

The Low-Cost Capital Acquisition route is especially relevant for fast-moving technologies. It is capped at ₹75 crore per project, with an annual ceiling of ₹2,000 crore, and is designed for systems where long procurement timelines can undermine operational relevance. Systems in Artificial Intelligence, unmanned platforms, electronic warfare, cyber capabilities and software-defined military applications can become outdated within short periods. If acquisition cycles take several years, the armed forces may induct equipment that has already lost technological relevance. A faster, smaller and more flexible route can help the services experiment, test, procure and iterate. This is particularly important for startups and smaller technology firms, which cannot survive long procurement delays or uncertain trial processes.

The LongTerm Bulk Acquisition route addresses a different but equally important weakness: demand uncertainty. Defence manufacturing requires firms to invest in specialised tooling, testing infrastructure, skilled manpower, supply chains and quality systems before production can scale. Private industry, MSMEs and component suppliers cannot make such investments if orders remain fragmented, unpredictable or subject to repeated delays. Long-term visibility allows firms to plan capacity against credible demand and reduces the tendency to treat defence as a tender-driven market rather than a long-horizon industrial commitment. It gives industry advance visibility of requirements against which capacity investment can be planned rather than speculated.

These procurement changes also sit within a wider innovation and industrial policy architecture. The ADITI programme, with a corpus of ₹750 crore, provides grants of up to ₹25 crore per project for deep-tech defence startups. This is important because many emerging military technologies will not come only from traditional defence production channels. They will require smaller firms, startups, research institutions and private integrators to work through faster cycles of experimentation and product development. Similarly, the two defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have attracted investment commitments worth over ₹9,145 crore, with 289 MoUs signed, unlocking ₹66,423 crore in potential opportunities. These corridors are intended to create regional manufacturing ecosystems, but their success will depend on whether procurement pipelines, testing infrastructure and supply-chain integration can convert investment commitments into production capability.

The cumulative FDI inflow figure also reveals a market confidence gap that procurement reform alone cannot close. Despite the increase to 74% FDI through the automatic route and 100% with government approval for cutting-edge technology, cumulative inflows into the defence sector between April 2000 and June 2025 stood at just $21.74 million. For a sector with a stated $130 billion medium-term investment potential, this is not only a regulatory failure. It reflects long procurement cycle risk, exit uncertainty, limited order visibility and the difficulty of long-term technology partnership in a sector where policy frameworks change every few years. The Long Term Bulk Acquisition route is partly an answer to this problem. However, investor confidence in the durability of the framework itself is a variable that no procurement document can fully resolve.

Exports should also be integrated into this capability-building logic. Export markets impose quality discipline, after-sales support standards and external evaluation. They create scale and expose Indian products to comparative scrutiny. The rise in defence exports is therefore not only a commercial achievement but also a mechanism for improving product reliability and industrial competitiveness. For India to sustain export growth, it will need stronger certification systems, financing tools, lifecycle support arrangements and credible vendor assurance frameworks.

Many of the crucial proposals made in the Draft DAP 2026 will be a bit complex to implement like translating the language of ownership into contract design, with enforceable provisions on intellectual property, interface control, software access, lifecycle support and technology absorption. Without this, domestic manufacturing may remain limited to production work while critical technology layers stay outside Indian control. Similar risks exist in the prototype-to-production transition, where indigenous systems often depend on foreign sub-systems for reliability and certification, making later substitution difficult. This is why the technology readiness level framework and time-bound monitoring from the RFI stage must be used seriously, not as procedural checks.

India is trying to reduce dependence on foreign platforms and build deeper control over the technologies that shape military effectiveness. Draft DAP 2026 is an important step in that process, but it cannot succeed through import substitution alone. Capability in advanced combat aircraft, aero-engines, unmanned systems, secure communications, electronic warfare and defence-grade semiconductors will require disciplined acquisition timelines, credible demand visibility, serious contract design, rigorous technology assessment, investor confidence and, above all, the accumulation of design authority, production learning and institutional memory. If pursued in that spirit, India’s acquisition reform can shift the system from procedural compliance to long-term capability creation.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Prafulla Pathak, team lead and Utkarsh Dewan, consultant, NFPRC Foundation.