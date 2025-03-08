Empowering women through the Jal Jeevan Mission

Water is more than a necessity; it is a force for change. When communities gain access to safe drinking water, they gain health, education, and economic opportunities. Nowhere is this transformation more profound than in the lives of women, who have historically borne the brunt of water scarcity. In rural India, millions of women have spent their lives walking miles to fetch water, sacrificing their time, energy, and aspirations. But when water flows directly into their homes, so does the potential for empowerment. It is time to recognise water security as a feminist issue—one that has the power to dismantle gender barriers and reshape communities from within. Save water (representational image)(Photo by Amritanshu Sikdar on Unsplash)

The launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2019 marked a watershed moment, not just for public health but for women’s rights. By ensuring household tap water connections, the mission has alleviated one of the most significant burdens on women and unlocked opportunities for leadership. The story of Radha Bhagirath from Panjhariya, Madhya Pradesh, is a powerful reminder that when women are given the tools to lead, they do not just improve their own lives—they transform entire communities.

Radha’s journey is emblematic of the systemic change that is possible when women are positioned as decision-makers rather than passive beneficiaries. Once responsible for hours of backbreaking labour carrying water from a distant well, Radha is now a trained water technocrat, ensuring the sustainability of the very system that freed her. As a member of the Village Water and Sanitation Committee, she leads initiatives on water conservation, sanitation, and quality monitoring. This shift is revolutionary—it proves that investing in women’s leadership in water management does not just improve service delivery; it redefines traditional gender roles.

However, Radha’s success is not just a heartwarming anecdote. It is a case study in why policies like JJM must go beyond infrastructure and actively integrate women’s participation. Without women’s leadership, even the most well-intentioned development schemes risk being unsustainable. We need to institutionalise women’s training in water management, ensure representation in decision-making bodies, and recognise their expertise not as an exception but as the norm.

Moreover, the conversation about water justice must also extend to climate resilience. As droughts and water shortages become more frequent due to climate change, communities led by women like Radha are proving that solutions exist in traditional knowledge and community-driven conservation efforts. Her advocacy for rainwater harvesting, for example, demonstrates the importance of integrating indigenous wisdom with modern water management strategies. Policies must actively support and scale such grassroots initiatives if we want long-term sustainability.

The impact of water access extends far beyond household convenience—it is about breaking cycles of poverty and dependence. With access to clean water, women have the time and opportunity to seek education, engage in economic activities, and contribute to their communities in meaningful ways. This has a direct impact on local economies, as women’s participation in the workforce increases and household incomes improve. Additionally, children, especially girls, are no longer forced to sacrifice schooling to assist with water collection, ensuring better educational outcomes and future opportunities.

The transformation in Panjhariya is not just about water—it is about power. When women no longer have to spend their days fetching water, they can earn, learn, and lead. It is time we recognise water access as a feminist issue and invest accordingly. Governments, development organisations, and policymakers must prioritise water security as a fundamental pillar of gender equity. Programmes like JJM must be expanded and strengthened to ensure long-term sustainability, with a strong emphasis on women-led governance and capacity building.

This International Women’s Day let’s commit to a future where stories like Radha’s are not exceptional but expected. Because when women rise, communities rise with them. Water security is not just about infrastructure—it is about creating a more just and equitable world for all.

This article is authored by Archana Pandey, content manager and Monideepa Das, documentation and reporting officer, WaterAid India, New Delhi.