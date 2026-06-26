Is an SC verdict needed for me to walk?

It was early morning, April 28 of this year. I stepped out for a walk close to my South Delhi Residence. It is widely considered one of the nicer places to live in. Had just finished a refreshing walk in the park and was headed home. A small street to cross. Suddenly, I was hit by a car. Next, I was in the hospital with a fracture in my leg and hand. As a 66-year-old, I worried my mobility would be reduced; my independence, which I value so much, would take a hit. Flash back to my Europe visit last year. I wrongly stepped on to cross the road even when the lights were red, every vehicle stopped. Priority to pedestrians. Time for us to apply the brakes. Law. (File)

This is not about me. I share my example because may others like me who go through this ordeal do not manage to find space. What would be life for those who are continuously on the road when those doing very short distances are also not safe. For this reason, I welcome the recent judgment of Supreme Court that has declared the right to walk on a footpath a fundamental right. If I had access to a footpath, I would never have reached the hospital. And nor would many others.

Every year, the Hindustan Times reports, about 36,500 pedestrians die in road accidents. This number is about the same as the total current student enrolment of Boston University. If you can’t understand the enormity of this crisis, do a quick calculation: It is equivalent to 140 tragic air crashes of the kind that took place last year in Ahmedabad.

This should convince everyone that converting the order into ground reality for pedestrians is a matter of extreme urgency. It will also reduce air pollution, both locally and across the airshed the site is located in. This will also save additional lives. Freedom to walk is not such a tall ask after all. It is about healthy living.

How shall we do this?

First, as we know from NCAP 1, which I was fortunate to launch as the Environment Secretary at the time, and other such schemes which provide focussed funding, that you need dedicated funds for specific doable action.

Second, you need to know exactly what these actions are, and how long they will take. Do they need new policies, fiscal incentives or disincentives or improved infrastructure? Each neighbourhood faces different challenges. Vehicle owners lord over footpaths as they park with pride and glee. Many areas don’t even have footpaths-how will these be created? And what is to be done about the continued livelihood of street vendors? It is wise to hold public consultations at the ward and colony level, with traffic police involved, to identify tangible solutions within six months, a year and three years.

Third, nobody will use hostile footpaths which are broken or filthy. They have to be made hospital, comfortable and safe. In a central Indian city, people don't use a stretch of footpaths because a railing prevents them from stepping off and crossing the road.

Fourth, these should synergize with other urban needs, like cooling and water recharge. Can nature-based solutions offer us something that addresses all these problems?

Fifth, we need policing with a purpose. Rash and negligent driving must stop. Any violation must be severely dealt with. Are we willing to also look at those who deliberately ignore implementation of the law? And, of course what about us? When will we become responsible citizens? We do it at our own peril !

Other countries have managed a turn around. France began a brilliant school streets strategy. Pioneered in Lyon and adopted in 2019 by Paris, where it de-prioritised cars outside schools during drop-off and pick up times. This helped ensure children inhaled less vehicular emissions while normalising walking. Today, 300 school streets are covered under the scheme. By 2030, all school streets will be pedestrianised. Can India- schools and the government, push back parental pressure to drop off their children in cars? From Columbia to Spain, experiments are showing how the public is willing to walk-and demands it. In India, lakhs of people already walk, despite the dangers.

India needs an iron fist to do this. Instead of privileging cars, parked on pavements, which erase the need-and demand- to walk, the plans should keep the average citizen at the centre of its solution: Children who walk to school, or domestic workers and waste collectors, who walk from block to block in a locality.

We should begin with ensuring that all main roads are accompanied by safe, well lighted pavements that women and children walk along with confidence. Even within neighbourhoods, every existing pavement must be cleared for walkers. The state should remove all encroachments-vehicles, plants, gardens, and build areas, imposing severe fines. It should find other visible spaces for street vendors. Perhaps several market places should be car free. If footpaths exist, the child can easily walk to the gate from the bus. Every idea to nudge this should be invited and considered.

I got lucky. I was hit, injured and survived. I hope to make a full recovery. Yet, this experience pushes me to advocate for converting the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling into every Indian’s lived reality. It won’t be a moment too soon.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by CK Mishra, former secretary, health and environment.