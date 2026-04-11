Skill revolution is turning government officials future-ready

India’s IAS and government officials have played a pivotal role in planning and implementing impactful programs -- from revolutionizing digital payments with UPI, to building secure digital public infrastructure for flagship initiatives like Aadhaar, which covers 99.9% of Indians. As public services are increasingly driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital systems and data analytics, government officials will need to continuously upgrade their skills to stay agile and lead change in the AI era.



Capacity building for civil servants has a clear direction this National Learning Week. At the recent India AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated the need for human-centric AI as a tool for inclusion and empowerment. “AI will make our work smarter, more efficient and more impactful,” he noted, adding that this would enable improved decision-making. With the right skills and understanding to lead with AI, India’s civil servants can helm India’s next transformation, ensuring no one is left behind. AI (iStock)

According to the World Economic Forum, the potential of technology to transform public service is immense, with gains across efficiency, transparency and sustainability. However, it identifies talent shortages as a key challenge for governments, which undermines their ability to deliver. Mission Karmayogi is solving this problem from within. It is empowering India’s government officials and civil servants with in-depth skills and specialised expertise to redefine governance in digital India. Mission Karmayogi’s modern approach to skill-building is nurturing a future-ready public administration across multiple dimensions.



Administrators today operate in an environment where the pace and scale of technological change is unprecedented. According to the OECD, given the complexities, civil servants need to understand the potential and risks of new technological tools, and develop complementary skills to better engage with citizens, analyse policy problems and leverage digital opportunities. There are immense possibilities -- from understanding how to apply technologies like AI, Blockchain and IoT for e-governance, to building expertise in cybersecurity that is critical to ensure the security of digital public infrastructure and safeguard citizens’ data.

The government’s shift from rule-based to role-based functioning has paved the way for capacity building that is relevant and responsive in this context. Over 40,000 civil servants are building advanced competencies on Coursera, through role-based learning. Administrators are going beyond digital adoption to develop high-intensity, specialized expertise through access to world-class learning. Given the critical nature of cybersecurity threats for a country like India, Foundations of Cybersecurity has emerged among the top three courses officials have enrolled for on Coursera. Alongside AI, Digital Governance, Digital Transformation and Leading with a Digital Strategy all feature in the top 10 course choices for administrators. They are learning across diverse areas like cybersecurity, data analytics, prompt engineering, renewable energy, public health systems, law enforcement, trade & commerce.

Through dynamic skill development, India’s administrators will be well-positioned to translate new technologies into safer, more efficient, and responsive public programs.



The United Nations Development Programme cautions that AI in the public sector must be shaped, not just deployed, given the benefits and risks involved. Whether it is grasping the ethical and legal implications of AI, or ensuring inclusive access, responsible use and ethical safeguards, administrators have a big mandate and an even bigger responsibility.



The thrust on role-based upskilling is empowering these officials with a comprehensive understanding of AI and its applications in governance. Union minister Jitendra Singh recently focused on the importance of AI capacity building for civil servants, observing that AI must act as an enabler. He added future governance will demand officers who can adapt, learn and deliver stronger governance outcomes with AI.



Universal digital connectivity is bridging the digital divide and connecting even the smallest villages. As more Indians come online, their expectations are changing. Citizens are looking for the same efficiency and convenience of online apps in public sector services. Rethinking citizen engagement and the customer experience, while innovating and modernising public services will require a combination of technology and human skills.

India’s public administrators have shown it is possible to empower citizens through digital access for broad-based, inclusive impact. The thrust on upskilling and continuous learning will build on this foundation. It will create an accountable governance ecosystem powered by a highly skilled administration. This can be a model for governments around the world, to offer continuous learning that empowers officials to solve complex challenges and deliver greater public value.

This article is authored by Ashutosh Gupta, managing director, India and Asia Pacific, Coursera.