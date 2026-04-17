Women's Reservation Bill is a rights-based issue

The arguments being advanced against expanding seats to accommodate women’s reservation are largely intellectually inconsistent. They rely on selective reasoning that collapses under minimal scrutiny. Law (Representational photo)

First, the claim that increasing the number of seats will make Parliament hefty and financially burdensome is a weak deflection. Democratic representation cannot be reduced to a cost–benefit calculation when the core issue is structural exclusion. By that logic, any expansion of representation—whether for new states, marginalised groups, or population adjustments—would be deemed wasteful. This argument is less about fiscal prudence and more about preserving existing power hierarchies.

Second, the southern states argument is deeply flawed. If proportional expansion results in states like Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh both increasing their seats in line with their existing share, then no new imbalance is being created. The relative distribution remains unchanged. To suggest that this constitutes discrimination is analytically incorrect. If such proportionality is now being framed as unfair, then by the same reasoning, one would have to argue that the system has been unfair since Independence—which these critics have never seriously contested. The inconsistency exposes the argument as opportunistic rather than principled.

Third, the sudden concern about elite capture or demands for sub-quotas (such as OBC reservations within the women’s quota) has historically surfaced at precisely the moments when the bill approaches passage. These concerns, while not entirely illegitimate in isolation, have been repeatedly instrumentalised to delay and derail the larger objective. For three decades, these shifting goalposts have functioned as a political strategy to avoid committing to women’s equal representation.

Finally, it is difficult to ignore the pattern: Every conceivable argument—constitutional, fiscal, federal, sociological—is mobilised not to refine the bill, but to obstruct it. This raises a fundamental question about intent. If the political class and self-proclaimed analysts were genuinely committed to inclusive democracy, they would work toward strengthening the bill, not endlessly manufacturing reasons to stall it.

At its core, the resistance reflects an unwillingness to redistribute political power. Women’s under-representation is not an accidental outcome; it is the result of sustained exclusion. The persistence of these arguments only reinforces the need for structural correction, not further delay.

Well, but why are parties committed to WRB playing into this.

The real issue is not complexity—it is deliberate diversion. The debate around the WRB by all political parties (patriarchal tool )has been systematically reframed in ways that dilute its core purpose: Correcting the historic exclusion of women from legislative power.

What began as a straightforward democratic demand—ensuring a minimum level of women’s representation—has been muddled through the introduction of secondary and often unrelated concerns by male-dominated political system. Delimitation, for instance, is a legitimate constitutional process tied to population changes. However, its repeated invocation in this context has functioned less as a procedural necessity. By insisting that reservation can only follow delimitation, the timeline is pushed into an indefinite future, effectively postponing implementation without formally opposing it.

Similarly, the sudden foregrounding of federal concerns—particularly the claim that certain states will lose out—has little to do with gender justice and much to do with regional political bargaining. These arguments shift the axis of debate from representation of women to competition between states, thereby fragmenting what should be a unified democratic reform. In doing so, they obscure the fact that women across all states remain under-represented, regardless of regional seat distribution.

The discourse is further complicated by the selective invocation of social justice concerns, such as demands for sub-quotas. While inclusion within inclusion is an important question, its timing and framing have often been tactical. Instead of being pursued as a parallel reform through constructive engagement, it is deployed as a precondition—one that predictably stalls consensus.

What emerges, therefore, is a layered obfuscation. Each new argument—whether about delimitation, federal balance, or social composition—adds another layer of complexity that distances the conversation from its original objective. The cumulative effect is a discursive shift: from a rights-based demand for women’s political participation to a technical, procedural, and often abstract debate where urgency is lost.

This is not accidental. It reflects a political economy of resistance where overt opposition to women’s reservation is no longer tenable, so it is replaced by indirect methods—delay, dilution, and deflection. The bill is not rejected; it is entangled. And in that entanglement, its transformative potential is repeatedly deferred.

Yes—but which political party has genuinely demonstrated the will to do this on its own? If voluntary reform were viable, it would have happened long ago.

Do we really need a law to correct what is clearly a democratic deficit? Ideally, no. Political parties could have reformed candidate selection internally. The fact that they have consistently failed to do so is precisely why a constitutional or legislative mandate becomes necessary.

It is also misplaced to attribute the responsibility—or blame—to any single leader. The reluctance cuts across party lines and ideological positions. The pattern is systemic: Public endorsement, private hesitation, and institutional inaction.

From a political analysis standpoint, the issue is not about individual intent but collective failure. When all parties benefit from the status quo, voluntary change becomes unlikely. That is exactly why structural intervention is required.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ranjana Kumari, director, Centre for Social Research, New Delhi.