How digital communities are addressing loneliness

Our world today is going through an era of extraordinary digital transformation. Smartphones, social platforms, and communication technologies have brought millions into constant contact, collapsing distance in ways previous generations could never imagine. Yet, beneath this unprecedented connectivity lies a quieter truth: Loneliness is surging, not shrinking. Mental Health (Image by Freepik)

Even as we move through hyper-connected digital spaces, more people, especially in India’s growing youth population, are struggling with emotional isolation. This paradox has now become so pronounced that the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Commission on Social Connection has identified loneliness and social isolation as urgent global public health challenges.

Imagine this, in the middle of a busy metro street, there is a small shop owner who opens the shutter before the city is fully awake. He left his hometown a long time ago to build a new life for himself. Every morning, he wears the same worn-out clothes, dusts off the counter, and gets ready for another long day of attending to his customers’ demands. There is no one to sit with him during the slow times, no one to ask how he is really doing. His loneliness is real, unending and exhausting.

The more I thought about this person’s dilemma, the more I realised it wasn’t a personal problem but a shared one. According to the WHO Commission report nearly one in six people across the world suffer from loneliness, transcending geographical, cultural, and age-wise boundaries. In this report, social connection has not been treated as a ‘soft’ matter but as a basic plinth of health, alongside physical and mental health.

Loneliness is no longer a concern for the individual or niche market. It is a concern for global public health. As social isolation reaches alarming levels in South Korea, the capital has earmarked more than 450 billion won ($ 330 million) for an ambitious five-year effort to address loneliness. Some of the efforts include the launch of a convenience store where locals can enjoy free instant noodles while talking about their feelings, as well as a 24-hour counselling hotline. These examples, despite being focused on the global perspective, apply largely to the realities of India.

Urbanisation, migration in search of education and employment, changing demographics and the rise of social mobility are all factors that have diminished the support systems. This phenomenon doesn’t restrict itself to big cities but has percolated to smaller towns and villages too. Today, with more people living outside their immediate community, in fast-paced environments that can be extremely stressful, emotional isolation can be prevalent despite the concentration of people around. Bharat’s linguistic diversity also makes it isolating for Indic first users to interact with others, we kept noticing this in our UX research that people wanted to talk, but not in English. They wanted to be understood in the language they think and feel in.

Indians, particularly young professionals, are increasingly turning to paid meet-ups, curated social gatherings, and interest-based communities to compensate for the absence of organic social networks. The Indian diaspora in foreign countries has increased over the years, they are also constantly looking for ways to connect back home, they have a very strong need to engage with communities in their own Indic languages.

India’s urban population, which now accounts for over 35% of the country’s total population, is experiencing rising social fragmentation, creating demand for structured, paid, and platform-led avenues for connection.

Contrary to what one might perceive, loneliness is not only experienced by seniors, according to a finding by WHO, where young people aged 13-29 years experience some of the highest levels of loneliness in the world, in addition to seniors and adolescents. This becomes important in Indian society, where there is a significantly young population, moving through transitions from home to urban areas, from educational to working environments, and from their conventional to modern social identities. Loneliness is thus an inter-generational problem that affects individuals at various stages of their life cycles in varied ways.

John Kevin Hines is an American suicide prevention speaker who attempted suicide by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Kevin’s story is deeply emotional and his journey incredibly motivational. His struggles with mental health, loneliness and isolation drove him towards suicide. He was looking to speak to just one person who would ask him how he was feeling and when he didn’t find anyone, he decided to take his life.

According to the WHO Commission, there are very close links between being an alone individual in society and having an attaching disease such as depression, anxiety disorders, cardiovascular diseases, loss of cognitive functions, and an amplified risk of early death. To correct this, measures would have to transcend medical solutions, which would instead concentrate on restoring social pathways that communicate connection, inclusion, or trust.

Digital communities have started to emerge as a robust network for connecting if carefully thought out. In contrast to social media, which typically displays a focus on broadcasting and seeking likes, digital communities foster two-way communication, experiences, and conversations.

These platforms remove any barriers to participation, especially for those who may feel shy or left out in offline social environments. Using their shared interests, experiences, or cultural backgrounds, these platforms help create a sense of community where one feels a sense of belonging, which is easily possible and genuine too. Crucially, however, the value of these spaces does not lie simply in their scale but in their quality, where their users feel heard, respected, and emotionally safe.

Within this larger landscape, social discovery applications occupy their own niche. They offer the opportunity for exploratory, interest-based interaction that enables users to connect with others who possess similar attributes. Designed with empathy and cultural sensitivity, they can become important gateways to community-building—particularly for young Indians seeking connection beyond their immediate physical environments.

A recent Year in Conversations 2025 report by the audio social discovery app, FRND reinforces this shift. The report highlights how voice-led, real-time conversations have emerged as a preferred mode of connection, particularly in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, where sustained engagement suggests a growing comfort with emotionally expressive, interest-driven interactions. This mirrors a broader industry trend, where digital platforms are increasingly being used not just for networking or entertainment, but for companionship, dialogue, and emotional resonance.

India has a rare edge that enables it to be at the forefront of the next phase of the evolution of the digital community. Its large technology-savvy population and a highly diverse linguistic and cultural background make the environment very fertile. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also vehemently believes that India is going to be the next global gaming hub. Our technological prowess coupled with astute design, sound safety systems, and a dignity-first approach that puts the values of trust and emotional well-being first makes us an ideal exporter of digital experiences.

As highlighted by the WHO Commission, social connection building requires cooperation between various sectors, ranging from policy, public health, to technology, and other social networks.

Loneliness can be very personal as well as communally. Technologies cannot alone help address the issue but can be potent enablers for being communally connected through digital communities that remain human-centric.

The fact that one in six people in the world suffer from loneliness means that there has never been such a great need for meaningful connections. The fact that we can create internet communities that emphasise empathy and belongingness gives us the chance to positively change the way people interact not only on the internet but in life.

This article is authored by Bhanu Pratap Singh Tanwar, co-founder & CEO, Interact Group.