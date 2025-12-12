Blueprint for India-Armenia economic partnership

As India and Armenia advance their partnership, currently anchored in defence ties, the economic dimension requires greater attention from both sides. With Armenia seeking to diversify its diplomatic and economic partners, and India expanding its footprint in Eurasia, both countries stand to benefit from building greater economic ties through value-added economic partnerships. This brief outlines a blueprint for advancing cooperation across six key sectors—technology, clean energy, infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and tourism—and is informed by desk research, official statements, expert insights, and interviews with multiple subject-matter experts and government stakeholders in Armenia and India. Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, geostrategic location connecting Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Asia, and strong diasporic and technological talent complement India’s economic power projection and its growing role as a key leader in the Global South in agriculture, technology, and infrastructure. International Relations

In recent years, India has emerged as one of the most important foreign policy partners for Armenia. The development has been fuelled by India’s arms exports to Armenia, which have made it Armenia’s largest provider of military and defence equipment. The relationship continues to grow, bolstered by the two countries’ shared geopolitical interest in regional stability. However, progress so far has been largely confined to the defence realm, with other domains lagging.

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Davit Antonyan, ORF.