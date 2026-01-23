Geopolitical reorientation of Southeast Asian tourism: Strategic pivot towards the Indian market

The contemporary landscape of Southeast Asian tourism is currently undergoing a profound paradigmatic reorientation, one that transcends mere seasonal fluctuation to reflect broader shifts in global geopolitical and economic power. For the better part of the last two decades, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) maintained a tourism strategy heavily indexed towards the People’s Republic of China. However, the post-pandemic era has witnessed a structural fracturing of this dependency. As China grapples with internal economic recalibrations and a modified approach to outbound mobility, Southeast Asian sovereign States have been compelled to diversify their portfolios. This has led to the emergence of India as a primary demographic catalyst. This transition is not an isolated commercial phenomenon; rather, it is a sophisticated manifestation of ‘visa diplomacy’ and economic statecraft, where travel patterns serve as a barometer for regional alignment and international legal evolution. Goa tourism(Photo: End Time Prayers)

Geopolitical change is inherently mirrored in the movement of people across borders. The decline in Chinese outbound hegemony has created a vacuum that the Indian middle class, bolstered by a robust domestic economy and an unprecedented expansion in the civil aviation sector, is rapidly filling. This shift represents a move from a unipolar reliance on a single source market to a more multi-polar regional strategy. From a geopolitical perspective, this diversification mitigates the risks associated with asymmetric economic dependency. By courting Indian travellers, Southeast Asian nations are effectively hedging against the volatility of Sino-centric trade relations, ensuring that their tourism-dependent GDPs remain resilient in the face of shifting northern alliances.

This strategic pivot is underpinned by significant developments in international law and border management. Sovereign states traditionally exercise their authority through the control of their frontiers; however, in the competitive market for tourism, the relaxation of these controls has become a primary instrument of foreign policy. The recent proliferation of visa-free regimes for Indian nationals in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam illustrates a deliberate easing of ‘border friction’ to facilitate capital flow. These legal adjustments are not merely administrative conveniences but are strategic concessions that reflect a country's prioritisation of economic integration over traditional security-heavy border paradigms. The transition from Visa on Arrival (VoA) to full visa-exemption status marks a formal legal recognition of India’s growing status as a key regional stakeholder. Furthermore, these changes necessitate complex bilateral negotiations regarding security data sharing and immigration protocols, demonstrating how tourism policy often leads the way for broader diplomatic cooperation.

The influx of Indian tourists has necessitated a fundamental rethinking of the hospitality sector’s operational and architectural frameworks. A particularly distinct phenomenon in this regard is the rise of the Three-Generation (3G) travel group, a pattern characterised by the simultaneous travel of children, parents, and grandparents. This demographic nuance, rooted in the collectivist social fabric of Indian society, has direct implications for hotel design and urban planning. Unlike the traditional western model of tourism, which often prioritises individual or nuclear-family privacy, the 3G model demands spaces that facilitate communal engagement while respecting multi-generational privacy. Consequently, luxury hotel chains across Bangkok, Singapore, and Bali are increasingly adopting mindful floor plans. This includes the proliferation of interconnecting suites, dual-key apartment-style configurations, and expansive communal lounges within private villas. The architectural shift towards inclusive luxury ensures that hospitality providers can accommodate the logistical complexities of a group that spans 80 years in age within a single cohesive environment.

Moreover, the economic impact of this demographic shift is immense, triggering a sophisticated evolution in marketing strategies. Indian outbound tourism is no longer viewed through the lens of budget travel; rather, it is recognised as a high-value segment capable of sustaining the luxury, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), and destination wedding sectors. The Indian wedding industry, often cited as being recession-proof, has become a multi-billion-dollar revenue stream for countries like Thailand and Indonesia. This has led to a culturalisation of the hospitality experience, where Southeast Asian resorts are now integrating specialised Indian culinary facilities and hiring staff proficient in Hindi and other regional languages. This targeted marketing is a clear acknowledgment of the purchasing power held by the Indian diaspora and its domestic upper-middle class, which is projected to grow exponentially over the next decade.

The integration of financial technologies also plays a critical role in this geopolitical and economic convergence. The adoption of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand represents a significant milestone in regional financial diplomacy. By allowing Indian travellers to utilise domestic digital payment systems for international transactions, these nations are lowering the barriers to consumption. This financial interoperability reduces the reliance on western-dominated credit card networks and traditional currency exchange, creating a more integrated regional economy. It is a form of soft power that reinforces the proximity, both psychological and economic, between the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

However, the rapid acceleration of Indian tourism is not without its systemic challenges. The pressure on local infrastructure in ‘honey-pot’ destinations such as Phuket or Bali has rekindled debates regarding over-tourism and environmental sustainability. From an academic perspective, the challenge for Southeast Asian policymakers lies in balancing the immediate revenue imperatives with the long-term preservation of ecological and cultural assets. As more nations, including Vietnam and potentially Indonesia, move towards total visa liberalisation for Indians, a competitive race to the bottom regarding entry requirements may emerge. This necessitates a more coordinated, perhaps even ASEAN-wide, approach to sustainable tourism management that prevents the degradation of the very assets that attract visitors.

Furthermore, the rise of India as a tourism powerhouse is inextricably linked to its internal infrastructure developments. The Gati Shakti and Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) schemes have revolutionised Indian aviation, making international travel accessible to citizens in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Southeast Asian nations that successfully market themselves to these emerging urban centres are likely to see the most sustained growth. This requires a nuanced understanding of Indian regionalism; marketing strategies that work in Mumbai may not resonate in Hyderabad or Bengaluru. Thus, the adaptation of the Southeast Asian tourism sector is becoming increasingly granular, involving data-driven insights into the specific preferences and seasonal travel habits of various Indian sub-demographics.

The strategic shift towards the Indian traveller in Southeast Asia is a multifaceted structural change that reflects broader global geopolitical transitions. It is a process defined by the intersection of international legal reforms, architectural innovation in hospitality, and the strategic use of financial technology. The transition from a Sino-centric model to one that prioritises the Indian market is not merely a tactical response to a post-pandemic slump, but a long-term alignment with the world’s most populous nation. For Southeast Asia, the challenge will be to ensure that its infrastructure and social frameworks can evolve at the same pace as its visa policies, ensuring that this new era of Indian-led tourism contributes to sustainable and equitable regional growth.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.