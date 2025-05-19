Interfaith resilience in Kashmir after Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor

The serene Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, in Kashmir was turned into a bloody scene of horror on April 22, 2025 when five terrorists gunned down 26 tourists, in a religiously motivated attack. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility, and the immediate motive was to disrupt Kashmir’s growing tourism and emerging normalcy. India’s response as Operation Sindoor, that was launched on May 7, targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. A digital screen displays 'OPERATION SINDOOR' during a press briefing by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in New Delhi on May 7, 2025. (AFP)

Pakistan’s state support to shield the terrorist bases targeted by India saw launches of drones into India’s territory. Albeit the drones and attacks from Pakistan were neutralised by India, fear and chaos became the order of the day in Kashmir. Inter faith harmony in Kashmir also became a testing ground. However, what one needs to factor in, is Kashmiriyat, which has stood several tests in the past and has emerged successful as a beacon of interfaith harmony and hope.

Kashmir has long been a tapestry of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Buddhist traditions, and it has been embodied in Kashmiriyat- a cultural ethos of coexistence. Hindu temples like Shankaracharya and Sufi shrines like Hazratbal have coexisted, and drawn devotees from across lines of religion and faith. However, the insurgency in the 1990s and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits strained the fabric. In recent years, owing to proactive measures taken by India, progress has been seen, with increasing tourism and elections signalling stability, until the terrorist attack in Pahalgam threatened to reignite communal fears.

The terrorists’ demands on April 22, from the victims to recite the Islamic Kalima before killing non-Muslims was a deliberate attempt to divide Kashmir’s unity. Survivors returned to their homes to describe the terror of bullets ringing out in the ‘mini-Switzerland’ of Pahalgam. The death of 25 Indians and one Nepali sparked outrage and fear alike, with some social media posts fuelling anti-Muslim sentiments. Some Kashmiris even faced harassment in other parts of India, and the attack’s economic toll was immediate. Tourist destinations were closed, and Air India had to add flights to evacuate tourists from Kashmir.

Despite the provocation, Kashmiris rejected the divisive ideology of the terrorists, and protests erupted in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag with protestors from across religious divides, including Hindus, Muslims and Christians condemning the terrorist attack as a blow to Kashmiriyat. Interfaith prayer vigils and the Bharat Ekta March underscored national unity. The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, condemned Pakistan, and how it went out of the way to target Indian civilians. The government cracked down on inflammatory posts on X, flagged divisive content and even civilians continuously added community notes on X to call out divisive and communal behaviour. All of this reflected a collective resolve to protect Kashmir’s pluralistic identity.

When Operation Sindoor was launched, leaders like Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant emphasised that the target was terrorism, and not any country or faith. The operation’s precision, avoiding Pakistani military sites, earned praise from leaders across political divides, including Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar. The delegation from India, slated to visit and brief key global capitals on its stance against Pakistan sponsored terrorism also is from across parties and across religious lines--a symbol of what India truly is, a united country of many diversities. However, Pakistan’s retaliatory drone strikes and shelling, killing civilians in Poonch raised fears of escalation. The ceasefire after Pakistan’s DGMO dialled India’s DGMO, after Pakistan’s terror facilities were hit, restored calm, but challenges still remain. Tourism, a lifeline for Kashmir’s economy has plummeted, with Union minister K Ram Mohan Naidu pledging to revive it. Fears of communal discord persist, but can be allayed with sustained dialogue, and continued blocking of misinformation needs to be prolonged.

The Pahalgam attack is an example of how Pakistan and terrorists supported by it, see India--as a country fractured on religious lines. However, India’s response and Kashmir’s in particular, through the emphasis on interfaith solidarity, the unified protests and a targeted military operation, show India’s strength as a country which is a unity in diversity. This demonstrated resilience needs to continue, and as Kashmir navigates the aftermath, continued government support, community dialogue and economic revival are crucial. Kashmiriyat, though tested, endures as a beacon of hope. It has proven in the past that unity can triumph over hate, and it will yet again prove the same whenever needed.

This article is authored by Sriparna Pathak, professor, China Studies and International Relations, Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.